Chrissy Teigen Revealed Details of John Legend's 46th Birthday Celebration on Instagram
Legend, Teigen, and their four kids spent a busy day in London celebrating.
Well, it sounds like Chrissy Teigen planned a fittingly legendary day to celebrate her husband, John Legend's 46th birthday (and no, no apologies will be made for the "John Legend x legendary" pun—not now and not ever).
Legend celebrated his special day on Saturday in London with Teigen and the couple's four children—daughters Luna, 8, and Esti, 23 months, and sons Miles, 6, and Wren, 18 months—where the family visited the city's Bubble Planet Experience, according to People.
In a post on Instagram, Teigen shared a picture of Legend in a blue and purple space with clouds painted on the walls, a purple carpeted floor, and a canopy of balloons illuminated with blue light (which {People noted appears to be a booth at London's Bubble Planet Experience). And for the post's caption, Teigen penned a sweet tribute to Legend—and divulged some more details about how he and his family celebrated the Voice coach celebrated his 46th trip around the sun.
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)
A photo posted by on
"To our everything, the soul of our home (I’m the heart) we love you so much," Teigen wrote. "Happy 46th birthday."
The model and mother of four went on share the family's busy day of birthday celebration plans, which included a trip to see a show in London's West End.
"You spent it taking the kids to the bubble experience in London at 8am, and now we are heading to the [D]evil [W]ears Prada musical because you’re up for any kind of date night you can get, ever. I love you so much, we love you so much. Happy birthday."
The family traveled abroad earlier this month and celebrated Christmas in the U.K. before ringing in the "All of Me" singer's birthday, but the legendary (still not sorry at all) trip has officially come to an end.
Teigen revealed that the family said so long, London on Sunday in a follow-up post on Instagram the day after Legend's birthday.
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)
A photo posted by on
"bye bye London and thank you @nikki_makeup and @domseeley!!! you angels!" Teigen captioned a photo of herself and Legend from the trip, giving a shout out to her makeup artist, NIkki Wolff, and her hair stylist, Dom Seeley, both of whom traveled with the model as part of her glam squad during the London trip.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
