Donna Kelce Is Absolutely Fine With "Bandwagon Football Fans" Amid Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift Romance

Taylor Swift reacts with Donna Kelce during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
By Iris Goldsztajn
Donna Kelce loves that Taylor Swift has inspired a ton of new people to love football.

Though she didn't call out Swift in so many words, this was the subtext when Donna told People, "There are so many new people that are really loving the NFL and becoming football lovers. I think it's just great that so many people are coming to the game. I don't think there's anything wrong with that... what's not to like about football!"

It's hard to think Donna was referring to anything but Swifties' new interest in one of America's favorite national pastimes amid her romance with Travis Kelce, Donna's youngest son.

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce, mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, watch a NFL game together.

Donna Kelce is happy that Taylor Swift is inspiring new people to watch football, despite the naysayers.

Unlike some "cranky football fans"—in Travis' words—Donna clearly thinks it's great that new people are loving the NFL, and that it's completely irrelevant how they came to enjoy it in the first place.

As for cheering on Travis alongside Swift, Donna told People that the two most important things are "the camaraderie of everyone in the suite" and "making sure that you're enjoying the time that you're there."

Donna is often spotted with Swift in the stands, and it's clear that the two women have forged a solid friendship in the few months since the Midnights singer began dating Travis.

Their latest joint appearance was at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens, when the Chiefs emerged victorious, thereby qualifying for next weekend's Super Bowl.

Also in the stands alongside them was Travis' older brother Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, and his wife Kylie Kelce, among other family and friends.

Taylor Swift
