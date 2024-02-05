Donna Kelce Is Absolutely Fine With "Bandwagon Football Fans" Amid Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift Romance

Donna Kelce loves that Taylor Swift has inspired a ton of new people to love football.
Though she didn't call out Swift in so many words, this was the subtext when Donna told People, "There are so many new people that are really loving the NFL and becoming football lovers. I think it's just great that so many people are coming to the game. I don't think there's anything wrong with that... what's not to like about football!"
It's hard to think Donna was referring to anything but Swifties' new interest in one of America's favorite national pastimes amid her romance with Travis Kelce, Donna's youngest son.
Unlike some "cranky football fans"—in Travis' words—Donna clearly thinks it's great that new people are loving the NFL, and that it's completely irrelevant how they came to enjoy it in the first place.
As for cheering on Travis alongside Swift, Donna told People that the two most important things are "the camaraderie of everyone in the suite" and "making sure that you're enjoying the time that you're there."
Donna is often spotted with Swift in the stands, and it's clear that the two women have forged a solid friendship in the few months since the Midnights singer began dating Travis.
Their latest joint appearance was at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens, when the Chiefs emerged victorious, thereby qualifying for next weekend's Super Bowl.
Also in the stands alongside them was Travis' older brother Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, and his wife Kylie Kelce, among other family and friends.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
