Why Swifites Are Convinced Taylor Swift Is Going to Be on the Kelce Brothers’ Podcast in January
"We’ve been waiting on this one for a long time," Jason said when teasing a "very special" guest for the January 2 episode.
If you're wondering what Taylor Swift plans to do now that she's done with the Eras Tour, the answer might be "go on her boyfriend's podcast."
Fans are speculating that Swift will appear as a guest on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast in January after the brothers teased that there will be a a “very special” guest on the January 2 episode. Oh, and that the "very special" guest in question is one that their listeners have been “demanding" for a long time.
“We’ve been waiting on this one for a long time,” Jason explained while Travis grinned. Since the Kansas City Chiefs tight end started dating Swift in 2023, the brothers' podcast audience has grown as Swifties started tuning in, eager for any references to the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer.
And the Swiftie-influx to the audience makes sense, because Travis has mentioned his famous girlfriend several times on the podcast. In fact, Travis name-dropping Swift on the podcast is part of their origin story as a couple.
After Travis attended the Eras Tour in July 2023, he revealed on an episode of New Heights that he had tried—and failed—to connect with Swift at the show.
“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said on the podcast at the time (per Us Weekly). “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”
He went on to explain that he had tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it—something that is now famously part of their love story.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
“I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he explained.
Swift confirmed that sharing the story on the podcast got her attention when she opened up about the relationship briefly during her TIME Person of the Year interview in 2023.
“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said at the time.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Tom Holland Revealed the Big Relationship Step He and Zendaya Plan to Take Next Christmas
The only reason it didn't happen this year, he says, is "since we’re both actors, we’re terrible at organizing things."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Katie Holmes's 46th Birthday Outfit Is a Gift to All of Us
It's characteristically low-key and easy to copy.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate "Treat Their Staff Like Family" at Christmas,
"They recognize that they don’t get paid loads of money," author Robert Lacey wrote.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Taylor Swift Reportedly Wants to “Live the Simple Life” With Travis Kelce in Kansas City Post-Eras Tour
"She will be going to Kansas City and staying there for some time," a source says.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Shares His Christmas Plans—Which Might Not Include Taylor Swift
'Tis the damn season.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Gracie Abrams Revealed What the Last Night of the Eras Tour Was Really Like Backstage
"It felt like the last day of school."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Reportedly Bought Taylor Swift $175K Worth of Birthday Gifts and a Source Close to the Couple Explained Why
"The last few months have been very intense..."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Reportedly Left a Mandatory Chiefs Event Early to Celebrate Taylor Swift's 35th Birthday in Private With Her
He also "got her a ton of gifts," according to an inside source.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift Sweetly Dishes on Travis Kelce With a Young Swiftie at Children's Hospital
"I like Travis now," the fan shared.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Is Travis Kelce Coming to the Eras Tour in Vancouver?
We investigate.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Spending the Holiday Season Once the 'Eras Tour' Ends
"They will learn so much about each other."
By Amy Mackelden Published