Why Swifites Are Convinced Taylor Swift Is Going to Be on the Kelce Brothers’ Podcast in January

If you're wondering what Taylor Swift plans to do now that she's done with the Eras Tour, the answer might be "go on her boyfriend's podcast."

Fans are speculating that Swift will appear as a guest on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast in January after the brothers teased that there will be a a “very special” guest on the January 2 episode. Oh, and that the "very special" guest in question is one that their listeners have been “demanding" for a long time.

“We’ve been waiting on this one for a long time,” Jason explained while Travis grinned. Since the Kansas City Chiefs tight end started dating Swift in 2023, the brothers' podcast audience has grown as Swifties started tuning in, eager for any references to the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer.

And the Swiftie-influx to the audience makes sense, because Travis has mentioned his famous girlfriend several times on the podcast. In fact, Travis name-dropping Swift on the podcast is part of their origin story as a couple.

After Travis attended the Eras Tour in July 2023, he revealed on an episode of New Heights that he had tried—and failed—to connect with Swift at the show.

Training Camp Previews, Madden Rating Reactions & Ed Kelce's Art of War | EP 50 - YouTube Watch On

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said on the podcast at the time (per Us Weekly). “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He went on to explain that he had tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it—something that is now famously part of their love story.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he explained.

Swift confirmed that sharing the story on the podcast got her attention when she opened up about the relationship briefly during her TIME Person of the Year interview in 2023.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said at the time.