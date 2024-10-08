Jason Kelce Defends Travis Kelce, Says He "Enjoyed His Off-Seasons" Before Dating Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has bangs and wears bright red lipstick while Travis Kelce wears a baseball cap following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024
(Image credit: Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Jason Kelce defended brother Travis Kelce ahead of Monday's Kansas City Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints.

Jason, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles last season and now serves as an analyst on Monday Night Countdown, was commenting on critics' take on Travis' season so far. It hasn't been the tight end's best, and some sports fans have suggested that it could be because of his relationship with Taylor Swift. Jason, of course, totally disagrees.

"This is a guy who has always found a way to show up in the peak physical shape, and I know optics are that he is all over the place, and that's not just optics, that's a reality," the former football center began, not one to sugarcoat things.

"Football has always been the most important thing in Trav's life," he continued. "He has always lived his life to the fullest. He has enjoyed his off-seasons very much even before Taylor Swift and everything else that was going on in our lives, and I think that he is always going to find a way to make football the number one priority."

The Chiefs won their game yesterday, with Taylor Swift in attendance for the first time in three weeks.

Swift had previously skipped the team's away games, but came back with a bang on Monday, looking fall-ready in a plaid set by Vivienne Westwood, black platform boots, and glitter freckles to accentuate her classic red lip and cat eye.

Taylor Swift wearing plaid and tall boots at the chiefs game

Taylor Swift wearing plaid and tall boots at the Chiefs game on Oct. 7.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift and Kelce have been dating since summer 2023, and the popstar is more often than not in the stands to cheer on her athlete boyfriend during the football season.

In return, Kelce has attended a whopping total of 14 Eras Tour dates during their sweet romance—even making a cameo on stage at one of the London shows.

Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England.

Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift on stage in London in June 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
