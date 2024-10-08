Jason Kelce Defends Travis Kelce, Says He "Enjoyed His Off-Seasons" Before Dating Taylor Swift
Imagine that!
Jason Kelce defended brother Travis Kelce ahead of Monday's Kansas City Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints.
Jason, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles last season and now serves as an analyst on Monday Night Countdown, was commenting on critics' take on Travis' season so far. It hasn't been the tight end's best, and some sports fans have suggested that it could be because of his relationship with Taylor Swift. Jason, of course, totally disagrees.
"This is a guy who has always found a way to show up in the peak physical shape, and I know optics are that he is all over the place, and that's not just optics, that's a reality," the former football center began, not one to sugarcoat things.
"Football has always been the most important thing in Trav's life," he continued. "He has always lived his life to the fullest. He has enjoyed his off-seasons very much even before Taylor Swift and everything else that was going on in our lives, and I think that he is always going to find a way to make football the number one priority."
"Optics are that he's all over the place. And that's not just optics that's reality. But he still keeps the main thing the main thing."@JasonKelce speaks on his brother Travis' start to the season 👀 pic.twitter.com/qpsUDDBoIwOctober 8, 2024
The Chiefs won their game yesterday, with Taylor Swift in attendance for the first time in three weeks.
Swift had previously skipped the team's away games, but came back with a bang on Monday, looking fall-ready in a plaid set by Vivienne Westwood, black platform boots, and glitter freckles to accentuate her classic red lip and cat eye.
Swift and Kelce have been dating since summer 2023, and the popstar is more often than not in the stands to cheer on her athlete boyfriend during the football season.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
In return, Kelce has attended a whopping total of 14 Eras Tour dates during their sweet romance—even making a cameo on stage at one of the London shows.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Princes Kate’s Favorite Under-$100 Sneakers Just Went On Sale
They're so easy to style.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Brittany Mahomes Shows Up to the Chiefs Game in Her Britney Spears Best
Brittany... Spears?
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Matches Glitter Freckles to Her Metallic Chiefs Manicure
Oh, and her red lipstick is back.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift Just Surpassed Rihanna as the World’s Richest Female Musician
Her music catalog alone is worth an estimated $600 million.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Travis Kelce Confirms Taylor Swift Will Attend Chiefs vs. Saints Game After Missing the Last 2—Plus His Birthday
New Swiftie Chiefs fashion incoming!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Travis Kelce Says Whoever He's Dating Doesn't Have to Attend All His Games in Resurfaced Interview
This comes after Taylor Swift skipped some of Kelce's latest games.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Donna Kelce Says She "Stood Still" in Marriage to Ed: "We Stayed Together for the Kids"
But they were friendly.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Relationship Rumors Have Reportedly Been "Blown Out of Proportion"
A source has claimed "nothing has changed" after Swift missed Kelce's games.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Ina Garten Played Beer Pong for the First Time at a Party Taylor Swift Hosted
And she had Abby Wambach as a coach.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Alan Cumming Says "Bitch" Taylor Swift "Stole" His Tartan Emmys Look
"So many people said Taylor Swift looks like Alan Cumming, which is a sentence I never thought I would hear."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Travis Kelce Has Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Poster Framed in His Arrowhead Stadium Suite
That's love!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published