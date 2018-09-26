At Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Oprah, George and Amal Clooney, Victoria and David Beckham, and more celebrities made their way to Windsor Castle to celebrate the couple's big day. Since Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will say "I do" on October 12 with 200+ more guests than Harry and Meghan, there's sure to be some leniency with the guest list, and plenty of stars in attendance wearing their best royal hats and morning coats. See which celebs are predicted to make an appearance at Eugenie and Jack's wedding, below.