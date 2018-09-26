image
Today's Top Stories
1
The 5 Best At-Home Eyebrow Tints for Beginners
image
2
Why You Need to Check You're Registered To Vote
Comic-Con International: San Diego - Season 2018
3
Jameela Jamil Wants You To Be Your Own Best Friend
image
4
These New Tech Products Will Change Your Life
US-POLITICS-HEALTHCARE-PROTEST
5
What to Know About Dr. Ford's Upcoming Testimony

Which Celebrities Will Attend Princess Eugenie's Wedding? Here Are Our Predictions

We're talking everyone from George and Amal Clooney to James Blunt.

image
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

At Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Oprah, George and Amal Clooney, Victoria and David Beckham, and more celebrities made their way to Windsor Castle to celebrate the couple's big day. Since Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will say "I do" on October 12 with 200+ more guests than Harry and Meghan, there's sure to be some leniency with the guest list, and plenty of stars in attendance wearing their best royal hats and morning coats. See which celebs are predicted to make an appearance at Eugenie and Jack's wedding, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Victoria and David Beckham
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

The Beckhams stunned at Harry and Meghan's wedding (as they do), and they're expected to do the same at Eugenie and Jack's wedding. It's reported that the soon-to-be-married couple even hired the same wedding planner, Peregrine Armstrong-Jones, David and Victoria used for their lavish wedding in 1999.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 Amal and George Clooney
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTS
Getty ImagesIAN WEST

Fun fact: Jack Brooksbank is the brand ambassador for George Clooney's Casamigos tequila company, so you already know George and Amal are going to be at the wedding. Shots on Clooney?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

Speaking of Casamigos, George Clooney founded the tequila brand with Rande Gerber—Cindy Crawford's husband. (For all of you young people, yes, these are Kaia Gerber's parents.) Cindy and Rande didn't get an invite to Harry and Meghan's wedding, but it's highly likely they'll be alongside George and Amal when Eugenie and Jack say their vows.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling
Celebrities Attend The Brooklyn Nets Vs New York Knicks Game - October 27, 2017
Getty ImagesJames Devaney

Royal protocol: If you go to a Nets game and do American things together, you're automatically invited to the wedding. Sorry, I don't make the rules.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 Cara Delevingne
RBC Hosted "Her Smell" Cocktail Party At RBC House Toronto Film Festival 2018
Getty ImagesSonia Recchia

This one is a very big maybe. Cara Delevingne and Princess Eugenie were spotted linking arms in 2015 during London Fashion Week, which may or may not constitute an invite to the second biggest wedding of the year.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner
Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 11
Getty ImagesJackson Lee

Karlie Kloss is super close to Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice (they recently vacationed together), so it's pretty much guaranteed she'll be at the affair. Karlie just got engaged to longtime boyfriend Josh Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, so he'll be there as well.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

Much to everyone's surprise, James Blunt showed up to Windsor Castle in May hand-in-hand with his wife, Sofia Wellesley. One can only hope that he'll be present at Eugenie and Jack's Frogmore House reception and serenade the Queen to "You're Beautiful."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 Sir Elton John
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

Sir Elton John performed at Harry and Meghan's wedding luncheon, so naturally Eugenie and Jack will probably have him perform at theirs, too. (She deserves this.) He said he felt like "progress had been made" at Harry and Meg's ceremony, and inevitably wouldn't want to miss the chance to do it all over again five months later.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 Ayda Field and Robbie Williams
'The X Factor' Photocall
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

Don't feel bad about googling "Who is Robbie Williams?" The singer is popular in the U.K., and has been friends with Eugenie and Beatrice for several years. Williams and his wife Ayda Field have a five-year-old daughter, Theodora Rose, who will reportedly be a flower girl in the wedding alongside Princess Charlotte and page boy Prince George.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 Kate Moss
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
Getty ImagesJackson Lee

Can't have a proper wedding without '90s supermodels Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss. Moss is reportedly close friends with Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson. They vacationed together in 2016, and Sarah's allowed to have a few invites of her own, right?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
The Duchess of Sussex Opens 'Oceania' At The Royal Academy Of Arts Meghan Markle Is Now a Best-Selling Author
Reception To Mark Launch Of Tusk's US Patrons Circle Reese Witherspoon is a Real Kate Middleton Fangirl
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Sweden And Norway - Day 4 Kate is "Immensely Jealous" of Prince William
The Duchess of Sussex Opens 'Oceania' At The Royal Academy Of Arts Meghan Markle Defied Royal Protocol at Solo Event
Serpentine Summer Party 2018 - Arrivals Here's What Princess Eugenie's Name Will Be Soon
image Meghan Markle Wore a Stunning Givenchy Dress
The Duchess of Sussex Opens 'Oceania' At The Royal Academy Of Arts See Photos of Meghan at London's Oceania Exhibit
image Everything to Know About 'Queen of the World' Doc
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards Harry and Meghan Spotted in a Public Train Station
image Meghan's First Solo Engagement is Extra Special