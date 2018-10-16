image
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Cutest Moments During Their First Royal Tour

Tag yourself: I'm the koala.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Getty Images

Harry and Meghan's PDA is nothing new, but it is a highly-skilled talent to show affection for each other while completing 76 (!) engagements—during the first trimester of Meg's pregnancy, nonetheless—in Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji. (I'm exhausted thinking about it.) See the Duke and Duchess' cutest moments throughout their 16-day royal tour, ahead.

1 of 15
AUSTRALIA-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLITICS
Getty ImagesDEAN LEWINS
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

2 of 15
AUSTRALIA-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLITICS
Getty ImagesDEAN LEWINS
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

3 of 15
AUSTRALIA-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLITICS
Getty ImagesDEAN LEWINS
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

4 of 15
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

5 of 15
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesPool
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

6 of 15
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesPool
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

7 of 15
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesPool
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

8 of 15
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesPool
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

9 of 15
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesPool
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

10 of 15
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesPool
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

11 of 15
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesPool
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

12 of 15
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesPool
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

13 of 15
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesPool
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

14 of 15
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesPool
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

15 of 15
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Arrive In Australia
Getty ImagesNewspix
Pre-Tour

In Sydney, Australia

