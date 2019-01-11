Shutterstock
There's hope for 2019, namely because James Middleton—Kate Middleton's hot younger brother—made his Instagram public today. No, this is not a drill, and to answer your first question: Yes, there are shirtless pics of him. (Sadly, however, there are no photos with his niece or nephews, yet.) Middleton, 31, is not a royal like his sister, Kate, if you plan on marrying into the family. He is, however, royalty in our book. A definitive ranking of his hottest pictures on the 'gram, below.
12
Unfortunately we do not get a full-body pic of James here, but his three friends make up for it. He looks happy slash slightly terrified, but it's all good.
11
LOOK. AT. THESE. PUPPIES. Lots of P.S. I Love You vibes happening here.
10
10 points purely for the artsy-ness, but if we want to take it a step further...the bird is hot, too.
9
Very much here for the board shorts and boots aesthetic.
8
Get yourself a mans who poses with his mom's flowers on Mother's Day.
7
Mr. Rogers meets The Old Man and the Sea, but I'll take it.
1
Comin' in hot at number one, a shirtless James Middleton living his best life on the water. Thank you for following me on this journey.
•••
