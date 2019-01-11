image
James Middleton's Hottest Instagram Pictures, Ranked

You're welcome.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Shutterstock

There's hope for 2019, namely because James Middleton—Kate Middleton's hot younger brother—made his Instagram public today. No, this is not a drill, and to answer your first question: Yes, there are shirtless pics of him. (Sadly, however, there are no photos with his niece or nephews, yet.) Middleton, 31, is not a royal like his sister, Kate, if you plan on marrying into the family. He is, however, royalty in our book. A definitive ranking of his hottest pictures on the 'gram, below.

12
View this post on Instagram

Swim time

A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) on

Unfortunately we do not get a full-body pic of James here, but his three friends make up for it. He looks happy slash slightly terrified, but it's all good.

11

LOOK. AT. THESE. PUPPIES. Lots of P.S. I Love You vibes happening here.

10
View this post on Instagram

Hi little Wren 🐦

A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) on

10 points purely for the artsy-ness, but if we want to take it a step further...the bird is hot, too.

9
View this post on Instagram

The ever growing 🐾 pack

A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) on

Very much here for the board shorts and boots aesthetic.

8
View this post on Instagram

Boomf flowers #mothersday

A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) on

Get yourself a mans who poses with his mom's flowers on Mother's Day.

7
View this post on Instagram

Storms a coming

A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) on

Mr. Rogers meets The Old Man and the Sea, but I'll take it.

6

Yep.

5
View this post on Instagram

Let the battle commence

A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) on

Self-awareness is hot.

4
View this post on Instagram

Impromptu Lambing 🐑

A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) on

"Impromptu Lambing."

3
View this post on Instagram

Wilson

A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) on

Honestly, I'm not okay.

2
View this post on Instagram

Doggy paddle lesson

A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) on

👀 👀 👀

1
View this post on Instagram

Fishing Fridays 🐟🎣

A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) on

Comin' in hot at number one, a shirtless James Middleton living his best life on the water. Thank you for following me on this journey.

•••

