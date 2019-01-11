There's hope for 2019, namely because James Middleton—Kate Middleton's hot younger brother—made his Instagram public today. No, this is not a drill, and to answer your first question: Yes, there are shirtless pics of him. (Sadly, however, there are no photos with his niece or nephews, yet.) Middleton, 31, is not a royal like his sister, Kate, if you plan on marrying into the family. He is, however, royalty in our book. A definitive ranking of his hottest pictures on the 'gram, below.