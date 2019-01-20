2 The baby *might* be a girl

While Harry and Meghan are *officially* keeping the sex of their baby a surprise, as is royal tradition, it's possible that they know the sex, even though they would probably never announce it before the birth. Princess Diana reportedly learned the sex of both of her children before they were born and Harry is, in so, so many ways, like his mother.

Harry has also been pretty open about his desire to have a daughter—something he would be unlikely to voice publicly if he knew he were expecting a son.