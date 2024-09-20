Gigi Hadid Casually Reveals Her Mom Style Involves Camo Print and Trucker Hats
The model seems to be taking style notes from her daughter by embracing playful prints and cozy textures.
Gigi Hadid has done a meticulous job of shielding her daughter, Khai, from unwanted attention over the years. In fact, until the model recently shared a fourth birthday Instagram tribute to Khai on Friday, Sept. 20, the public didn't even know the child's surname. (It's Malik, by the way—just like her father and former One Direction band member Zayn Malik.)
While we've seen carefully concealed images of the child before, the post marked our first real glimpse inside Gigi Hadid's life and style as a mother. Not surprisingly, the knitwear mogul dresses somewhat differently when she's spending the day with her little one. In a picture likely taken on Yolanda Hadid's Texas ranch, for instance, Hadid appears to be wearing a brown trucker hat, black sunglasses, and an oversized charcoal gray jacket.
To celebrate Khai's fourth birthday party, Hadid adopted her daughter's penchant for playful prints by donning paint-spattered camouflage pants, a white tank top, black flip flops, and a brown plastic headband. Khai, in true birthday girl fashion, wore statement pink cowboy boots.
For an impromptu dance session in the kitchen—photographed by Hadid's sister, Bella—Hadid dressed cozily in a brown beanie, brown UGG boots, light gray shrug, charcoal gray T-shirt, and drawstring sweatpants. A barefoot, mid-dance move Khai looked just as comfy in a light pink long-sleeve shirt and red leggings.
Bella can also be credited with taking this tender snap of Gigi carrying Khai. Here, Hadid is once again wearing a brown headband, as well as blue jeans, a chunky ring, and a cream-colored cable knit cardigan that likely comes from her cashmere knitwear line, Guest in Residence. Khai, meanwhile, clings to her mother in charcoal gray ribbed knit pants and long pigtails.
Bella concluded her birthday tribute to Khai with a photo of Gigi holding art supplies in brown slippers, gray sweatpants, and a Farm Rio Patchwork Tapestry Smiley Reversible Puffer Jacket that is now out of stock. Thankfully, Found offers an equally colorful tapestry print puffer.
Like so many mother-daughter duos before them, it almost seems as if Gigi is taking style notes from Khai by leaning into whimsical prints and soft, cozy materials. Just imagine the coordinating mother-daughter looks these two are going to dream up once Khai is old enough to borrow from her mom's closet. Someone hand me a box of Kleenex! I could happy-cry just thinking about it.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
