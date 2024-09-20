Gigi Hadid has done a meticulous job of shielding her daughter, Khai, from unwanted attention over the years. In fact, until the model recently shared a fourth birthday Instagram tribute to Khai on Friday, Sept. 20, the public didn't even know the child's surname. (It's Malik, by the way—just like her father and former One Direction band member Zayn Malik.)

While we've seen carefully concealed images of the child before, the post marked our first real glimpse inside Gigi Hadid's life and style as a mother. Not surprisingly, the knitwear mogul dresses somewhat differently when she's spending the day with her little one. In a picture likely taken on Yolanda Hadid's Texas ranch, for instance, Hadid appears to be wearing a brown trucker hat, black sunglasses, and an oversized charcoal gray jacket.

Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai Malik on horseback. (Image credit: Instagram/@gigihadid)

To celebrate Khai's fourth birthday party, Hadid adopted her daughter's penchant for playful prints by donning paint-spattered camouflage pants, a white tank top, black flip flops, and a brown plastic headband. Khai, in true birthday girl fashion, wore statement pink cowboy boots.

Gigi Hadid celebrating her daughter's fourth birthday. (Image credit: Instagram/@gigihadid)

For an impromptu dance session in the kitchen—photographed by Hadid's sister, Bella—Hadid dressed cozily in a brown beanie, brown UGG boots, light gray shrug, charcoal gray T-shirt, and drawstring sweatpants. A barefoot, mid-dance move Khai looked just as comfy in a light pink long-sleeve shirt and red leggings.

Gigi Hadid dancing with four-year-old daughter Khai Malik. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Bella can also be credited with taking this tender snap of Gigi carrying Khai. Here, Hadid is once again wearing a brown headband, as well as blue jeans, a chunky ring, and a cream-colored cable knit cardigan that likely comes from her cashmere knitwear line, Guest in Residence. Khai, meanwhile, clings to her mother in charcoal gray ribbed knit pants and long pigtails.

Gigi Hadid carrying daughter Khai Malik. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Guest in Residence Rossella Cable Cashmere-Blend Cardigan $545 at Bergdorf Goodman

Bella concluded her birthday tribute to Khai with a photo of Gigi holding art supplies in brown slippers, gray sweatpants, and a Farm Rio Patchwork Tapestry Smiley Reversible Puffer Jacket that is now out of stock. Thankfully, Found offers an equally colorful tapestry print puffer.

Gigi Hadid with her daughter Khai Malik. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Found Ayubia Printed Tapestry Puffer Jacket $340 at Found

Like so many mother-daughter duos before them, it almost seems as if Gigi is taking style notes from Khai by leaning into whimsical prints and soft, cozy materials. Just imagine the coordinating mother-daughter looks these two are going to dream up once Khai is old enough to borrow from her mom's closet. Someone hand me a box of Kleenex! I could happy-cry just thinking about it.