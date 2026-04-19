Gigi Hadid Resurrects a Nostalgic Dress Trend to Make Her Red Carpet Return
The model accessorized her custom David Koma gown with pointed-toe mules.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Gigi Hadid made a welcome return to the red carpet on Saturday, April 18, wearing a custom silk gown in a rather nostalgic style.
As always, the Guest in Residence founder looked flawless on the red carpet for the 12th Annual Breakthrough Prize Awards in Los Angeles. Hadid—who is styled by Elizabeth Sulcer—opted for a custom David Koma gown, constructed from sumptuous white silk.
Importantly, Bella Hadid's sister signaled the return of one extremely nostalgic dress trend—the halter-neck. The model's neckline straps were adorned with a large brooch featuring a plethora of jewels.Article continues below
For footwear, Hadid wore a pair of Andrea Wazen's Carol 75 Mules in White Satin, which feature crystal buckles and an open-toe design. Finally, jewelry from Anayam London Jewels added some extra sparkle to Hadid's outfit.
In a 2023 interview with W magazine, Hadid opened up about how she approaches her career. "Most of the craziest things in my life, they weren't goals or dreams because I didn't really think they were possible," she told the outlet. "If and when I make really specific goals, I can get quite tunnel-visioned. I've learned over the years that I enjoy the process more when I focus on being in the moment."
And if Hadid says the halter dress trend is back, it's most definitely back.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Gigi Hadid
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.