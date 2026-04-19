Gigi Hadid Resurrects a Nostalgic Dress Trend to Make Her Red Carpet Return

Gigi Hadid made a welcome return to the red carpet on Saturday, April 18, wearing a custom silk gown in a rather nostalgic style.

As always, the Guest in Residence founder looked flawless on the red carpet for the 12th Annual Breakthrough Prize Awards in Los Angeles. Hadid—who is styled by Elizabeth Sulcer—opted for a custom David Koma gown, constructed from sumptuous white silk.

Importantly, Bella Hadid's sister signaled the return of one extremely nostalgic dress trend—the halter-neck. The model's neckline straps were adorned with a large brooch featuring a plethora of jewels.

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Gigi Hadid wears a floor-length white halter gown from David Koma. (Image credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

For footwear, Hadid wore a pair of Andrea Wazen's Carol 75 Mules in White Satin, which feature crystal buckles and an open-toe design. Finally, jewelry from Anayam London Jewels added some extra sparkle to Hadid's outfit.

Gigi Hadid brings back the nostalgic halter dress trend. (Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

In a 2023 interview with W magazine, Hadid opened up about how she approaches her career. "Most of the craziest things in my life, they weren't goals or dreams because I didn't really think they were possible," she told the outlet. "If and when I make really specific goals, I can get quite tunnel-visioned. I've learned over the years that I enjoy the process more when I focus on being in the moment."

And if Hadid says the halter dress trend is back, it's most definitely back.

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