Gwyneth Paltrow Threw the Most Spectacular Holiday Party for Goop Last Night

Last night, celebrities galore gathered in L.A. to celebrate the wonders of Goop and G.Label—oh, and the holidays, of course!
Gwyneth Paltrow hosted an unforgettable evening for her wellness brand. The stylish actress set the tone in a G.Label by Goop ensemble, which consisted of a black knitted sweater and a long skirt with a slit. Some pearl necklaces added a final chic touch to the look.
Others in attendance were dressed similarly, which makes one very curious about the specific dress code on the invites (mine must have gotten lost in the mail).
Actress and model Laura Harrier opted for a blue top and long black velvet skirt, cinched off with a belt, with a stunning finishing touch of impeccable cat-eye eyeliner.
Other guests included Chelsea Handler, Jennifer Meyer, and Kelly Sawyer. The latter was in a long black dress with bow detailing that almost intentionally matched Paltrow's outfit.
Aside from the gorgeous outfits, it was a night of delicious food, drinks, and a speech by Paltrow herself.
Unfortunately, we haven't seen any photos of Paltrow's daughter, Apple Martin, in attendance, although we have no doubt that she would have rocked the all-black look!
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
