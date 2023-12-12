Gwyneth Paltrow Threw the Most Spectacular Holiday Party for Goop Last Night

The stars came out to celebrate.

goop party: Emma Grede, Kelly Sawyer, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sarah Meyer
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Last night, celebrities galore gathered in L.A. to celebrate the wonders of Goop and G.Label—oh, and the holidays, of course!

Gwyneth Paltrow hosted an unforgettable evening for her wellness brand. The stylish actress set the tone in a G.Label by Goop ensemble, which consisted of a black knitted sweater and a long skirt with a slit. Some pearl necklaces added a final chic touch to the look.

Others in attendance were dressed similarly, which makes one very curious about the specific dress code on the invites (mine must have gotten lost in the mail).

Actress and model Laura Harrier opted for a blue top and long black velvet skirt, cinched off with a belt, with a stunning finishing touch of impeccable cat-eye eyeliner.

Other guests included Chelsea Handler, Jennifer Meyer, and Kelly Sawyer. The latter was in a long black dress with bow detailing that almost intentionally matched Paltrow's outfit.

Aside from the gorgeous outfits, it was a night of delicious food, drinks, and a speech by Paltrow herself.

Unfortunately, we haven't seen any photos of Paltrow's daughter, Apple Martin, in attendance, although we have no doubt that she would have rocked the all-black look!

Laura Harrier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Estee Stanley, Chelsea Handler, Rachel Zoe, Nyakio Grieco, Gwyneth Paltrow, Santigold, Kelly Sawyer, and Molly Sims

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liv Lo and Sanne Vloet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Melanie Masarin, Eleonore Toulin, and Gabriella Gofis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Grede, Kelly Sawyer, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sarah Meyer

(Image credit: Getty Images)
