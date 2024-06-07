Iskra Lawrence Shares "Disbelief" at Rampant "Fat-Shaming" She Experienced After Walking a Runway Pregnant

Iskra Lawrence is telling the body-shamers where to go.
The supermodel recently walked the runway for beachwear brand Cupshe at Miami Swim Week while pregnant, and was met with a barrage of nasty comments online afterwards.
But Lawrence wasn't about to let these horrible words get the best of her: She instead posted a collage on Instagram of some of the worst ones overlaid onto photos of her looking absolutely stunning on the catwalk, with the caption, "I’m still in disbelief that in 2024 (and with everything going on in the world) that fat shaming a pregnant woman seemed like the best use of your time?"
Thankfully, the model's corner of the internet is clearly a much more positive one overall, and her friends and fans came out en masse to support her message.
Fellow supermodel Elsa Hosk wrote, "Literally all I’m thinking seeing these beautiful photos and then reading these miserable comments is YOU NEED TO BE ON MORE RUNWAYS ... these awful comments and thoughts and are what’s NOT normal and NOT beautiful like how are people ok with writing this I will never understand. The body shaming is SO REAL. Guess we gotta just keep showing ourselves exactly however we want and they can all shove it and be miserable in quiet"
That's queens supporting queens!
Meanwhile, the women-centric tech brand Elvie commented, "They’re sitting behind a computer commenting on your body while you are glowing while growing life on the catwalk, no need for comebacks when you are already playing the ultimate power move ... You look incredible mama"
Lawrence's work with Cupshe goes back, since she launched a collab collection with the brand in February.
Lawrence is expecting a baby girl with her partner Philip Payne, and confirmed her pregnancy in April. She and Payne already share son Alpha, 4.
