What delivery options are available at Cupshe? At Cupshe, they have a few delivery options available for you to choose from. Standard delivery to most zip codes will take 5-7 working days, and is free on all orders over $59. If your order is under $59, then standard delivery will cost $5.99. If you’d prefer a more speedy delivery, Cupshe also offers an Express Delivery option at the checkout that will take 3-5 working days and is free on all orders over $199. If your order is between $99-$199, this option will cost $10.99, and if it is below $99, then it will be $13.99.

Is it possible for me to track my order from Cupshe? Yes! Once you have placed your order, you can log in to your Cupshe account, and click the ‘Track’ button to find out more about there whereabouts of your purchase. If you placed your order via guest checkout, simply head to the Cupshe website, scroll down to the bottom of the page, and click the ‘Order Tracker’ button. Enter your details and follow the onscreen instructions for your tracking information.

What payment methods are available at Cupshe? At Cupshe, they have a variety of payment options available for you to choose from. They accept payments from major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. If these don’t quite work for you, Cupshe also accepts alternative payments from PayPal, Klarna, AfterPay, and Google Pay.

What is the returns policy at Cupshe? If you’re not happy with your purchase from Cupshe, you can return it. They have a 30-day returns policy which means you’ll have up to 30 days after your delivery date to return your order. All items that you are returning must be returned in their original condition, unworn and unwashed, with all tags and hygiene stickers intact. Swimwear will only be eligible for a return providing that the hygiene sticker is still attached. Please note that the following items are not eligible for a return due to sanitary reasons: beach blankets, swimming rings, sunglasses, jewellery, and hair accessories.

Sign up to the Cupshe newsletter using your email address so you can stay up to date with all of the latest news and product releases. When you do, you’ll also be able to enjoy early access to Cupshe sales, free shipping, and an extra 10% off your first order over $65! So, sign up now so you’ll never miss out on another opportunity for you to save yourself some cash!

If you’re a loyal customer at Cupshe and they are your go-to for all things holidaying, why not join the Cupshe loyalty programme Sunchasers Club? When you do, you’ll be rewarded every time you shop and work your way up the membership levels to get access to more exciting benefits and perks! You’ll earn points which you can then redeem for free shipping vouchers, and for every dollar you spend, you’ll get 5-7 points. What’s more, when you join now, you can earn as many as 300 points! So, if you fancy buying yourself a new swimsuit, or you’ve got a holiday fast approaching, become a part of the Sunchasers Club now so you can start earning points to put towards your next order!

At Cupshe, they have a fantastic key worker discount which means you can reward yourself with a little something new for all of your hard work, without having to splash the cash. Simply verify your key worker status using ID.me and enjoy 10% off on all orders over $75! From swimming costumes and bikinis to beach cover-ups and holiday dresses, enjoy your savings now!

Have you got a friend or family member whose got an upcoming holiday, or loves swimwear as much as you? At Cupshe, they have a wonderful refer-a-friend scheme where you can give your nearest and dearest a special 20% off discount to make their day. What’s more, for every 20% discount you give, you’ll get $10 to put towards your next order. So, there’s never been a better time for a random act of kindness!

