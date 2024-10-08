Brittany Mahomes Shows Up to the Chiefs Game in Her Britney Spears Best

Brittany Mahomes made a red-hot appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Monday.

The wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed up to Arrowhead Stadium in an all-red latex outfit consisting of a jacket and bootcut pants. She accessorized with black square-toed boots and a black shoulder bag from her impressive designer collection.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes / Instagram)

After Brittany posted a series of photos of herself in the sexy outfit on Instagram, fans immediately drew the parallels between this look and Britney Spears' in her music video for "Oops!...I Did It Again." At the time, Spears danced in an iconic red latex catsuit.

Britney Spears in a red latex catsuit in the music video for "Oops!...I Did It Again" (2000). (Image credit: Courtesy of Britney Spears / YouTube)

Brittany, like Spears in the video, wore her long blonde hair down and straight.

Brittany didn't sit with new bestie Taylor Swift at the Chiefs vs. Saints game, where the latter was making her grand return after two weeks' deeply felt absence.

However, the two women were spotted sharing a big hug, as seen in TikTok footage.

Taylor Swift wearing a Vivienne Westwood plaid set and tall boots at the Chiefs game on Oct. 7. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift also brought the fall heat to the sporting event, arriving in a plaid set by Vivienne Westwood: an off-the-shoulder top with a sweetheart neckline, and a micro mini-skirt paired with platformed black knee boots.

Taylor Swift wore glitter freckles to the Chiefs game on Oct. 7. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The star made the whole place shimmer with her beauty look, showing off her signature red lip and cat eye, plus some adorable glitter freckles to pull it all together.

Swift made headlines when she skipped boyfriend Travis Kelce's last two games, but she has two reported reasons to skip games which make a whole lot of sense.

One is that she's currently busy prepping for the next leg of her Eras Tour, which kicks off in Miami on Oct. 18, and the other is that there are potential "security concerns" if she attends Chiefs away games, according to one source.

This season, Swift has favored home games held at Arrowhead, having attended three so far, all in Kansas City.