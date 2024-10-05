Taylor Swift Is the Best Dressed Wedding Guest in a Glittery Silver Gown

Taylor Swift continues to shine courtesy of her on-trend her fashion choices, whether she's on stage in front of a sold out crowd or attending an intimate family wedding.

In newly released photos shared on both X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram, the singer can be seen enjoying her cousin's wedding last weekend wearing a glittery, silver jungle print dress.

According to the Instagram account @taylorswiftstyled — ran by Sarah Chapelle and followed by over 340,000 people — The Tortured Poets Department singer chose an affordable Montsand gown, featuring a small fox detailing at the bottom available for less than $350.

The social media account reports that the brand is "new" to Swift, but certainly not the style of the gown itself — the "whimsical, woodland scene" depicted on the dress is certainly Folklore-coded,

A post shared by Sarah Chapelle (@taylorswiftstyled) A photo posted by on

The wedding, reportedly held in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 27, is far from the first time Swift has attended the nuptials of close family members or dear friends.

(For those interested, Swift's boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was not in attendance, due to his busy NFL schedule.)

While attending singer, music producer and long-time BFF Jack Antonoff's wedding back in August 2023, Swift wore a blue lace dress also reminiscent of her extensive music catalogue.

Stay In The Know Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The blue corset dress — worn before the ceremony at Parker’s Garage in Long Beach Island, New Jersey — was an ode to the singer's 1989 album, as it matched the same color blue on the album's cover. The choice of dress wasn't necessarily one of Swift's infamous Easter eggs, and more of a sweet gesture for the groom, since the 2014 Grammy Award-winning album was the first collaboration between Swift and Antonoff.

Taylor Swift arrives to Electric Lady Studios on September 12, 2024 wearing an alien-printed monse tapestry dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The whimsical dress is just the latest in a slew of recent looks Swift has debuted that are leaving fans speculating about a new album (despite the singer recently releasing The Tortured Poets Department back in April).

While attending this year's US Open alongside her beau, Kelce, Swift wore a cherry red and white gingham Reformation dress, reminiscent of her Reputation-era style.