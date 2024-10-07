Taylor Swift Pairs a Classic Fall Plaid Set With Sky-High Boots for the Chiefs vs. Saints Game
At last, she's back!
Our long NFL nightmare is over: Taylor Swift is present and accounted for at the Oct. 7 match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints, as Travis Kelce promised. And to return to the stands, she went all-in on fall plaid.
Taking a break from rehearsing in her Eras Tour outfits for a final leg of concerts later this month, the singer geared up in an off-the-shoulder plaid matching set by Vivienne Westwood to cheer on the Chiefs. The pieces, styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, almost resembled a mini dress from afar. Her drapey top and mini skirt wove the Chiefs colors of red and black into a Prince of Wales checkered print, in a silhouette that draped around her waist and fanned out in the back. She also added glitter freckles and a gold Chiefs manicure to keep the color coordination going.
With her third Chiefs look of the season, Swift solidified some new personal style trends in her accessories department. First, she stepped into a pair of sky-high, thigh-high leather boots, once again by Vivienne Westwood. Second, she piled on gold jewelry including a choker necklace, ruby and gold rings by Effy Jewelry, and Vivienne Westwood earrings set with orb charms. Finally, she tied her hair into a power ponytail—like the braided Super Bowl ponytail she wore in February—and swiped on her signature red lipstick. For a little something new, Swift added a brocade, heart-shaped bag designed by—who else?—Westwood once more.
It's been nearly three weeks since the star last showed up in her WAG best to support her new favorite football team. Prior to the Oct. 7 game, Taylor Swift's fangirl style leaned into some of her favorite wardrobe staples—like classic fall boots and denim corset tops—with Chiefs-coded twists.
For the second game of the season, Swift styled an oversize, vintage Chiefs T-shirt like a mini dress with Giuseppe Zanotti boots underneath. She also piled on a few under-$100 chain necklaces and pinned a red bow in her hair to continue the Chiefs color story.
For the first game of the 2024-2025 NFL season, Swift dressed like a bleachers bombshell. She cheered on Kelce while pairing a take on the double denim trend to thigh-high leather boots—also from Giuseppe Zanotti. Megawatt vintage necklaces, a Louis Vuitton trunk bag, and a fresh blowout completed the head-turning start to her WAG season.
Taylor Swift's time in the stands instead of onstage will be over before fans know it. She'll take off on the final leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour on October 18 in Miami, Florida, before stopping by New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver. While her growing collection of Chiefs gear will take the backseat, there will be glitzy tour costumes from Roberto Cavalli, Versace, and Alberta Ferretti to anticipate. And, if fans are lucky, another Travis Kelce cameo during her "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" performance.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
Any other behind-the-scenes glimpses of the star's real life will come directly from her—not from Bravo's reality TV cameras. Sources confirmed that the cast of a forthcoming Kansas City Chiefs WAGs show won't include Taylor Swift. Swifties take what we'll get! The more Vivienne Westwood plaid matching set, the merrier.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Taylor Swift Matches Glitter Freckles to Her Metallic Chiefs Manicure
Oh, and her red lipstick is back.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Why Fans Think Drama May Be Ahead for the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7's Ashley and Tyler
The marketing director and account manager/military veteran have had the most blissful coupling thus far.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Taylor Swift Just Surpassed Rihanna as the World’s Richest Female Musician
Her music catalog alone is worth an estimated $600 million.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Katie Holmes Confirms the Celebrity-Favorite Pleated Skirt Trend Is a True Must-Have
Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter are also fans.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber Remixes the Rich-Girl Fall Uniform in a Shiny Khaki Trench Coat and Blue Loafers
She is, once again, the fall blueprint.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
The Gap x Cult Gaia Collaboration Gives Classic Fall Denim Some Overdue Edge
Here's what you need to know before the collaboration drops.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Outfits: Every Single Look She Wears
Here's a look back at every piece she's worn.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kaia Gerber Styles Gen Z's Most Popular Accessory With Low-Rise Jeans and Ballet Flats
She simply can't stop wearing it.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter's Crop Top and Plaid Skirt Outfit Is Right Out of Taylor Swift's Closet
The singer took a page from her mentor's style playbook.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Beyoncé Somehow Manages to Make a Business Casual Blazer Feel Decidedly NSFW
The CEO energy is palpable.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Matches Her Teal Sweater to Her Tights for a Very Carrie-Coded Outfit
This is extremely Carrie-coded.
By Hanna Lustig Published