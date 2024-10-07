Taylor Swift Pairs a Classic Fall Plaid Set With Sky-High Boots for the Chiefs vs. Saints Game

At last, she's back!

Taylor Swift arrives at the chiefs game in a plaid dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
last updated
in News

Our long NFL nightmare is over: Taylor Swift is present and accounted for at the Oct. 7 match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints, as Travis Kelce promised. And to return to the stands, she went all-in on fall plaid.

Taking a break from rehearsing in her Eras Tour outfits for a final leg of concerts later this month, the singer geared up in an off-the-shoulder plaid matching set by Vivienne Westwood to cheer on the Chiefs. The pieces, styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, almost resembled a mini dress from afar. Her drapey top and mini skirt wove the Chiefs colors of red and black into a Prince of Wales checkered print, in a silhouette that draped around her waist and fanned out in the back. She also added glitter freckles and a gold Chiefs manicure to keep the color coordination going.

Taylor Swift wearing plaid and tall boots at the chiefs game

Taylor Swift arrives at the Chiefs vs. Saints Game held Oct. 7 in what appears to be a plaid mini dress—but was actually a matching Vivienne Westwood set.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sunday Checked Draped Corset
Vivienne Westwood Sunday Checked Draped Corset

Meghan Checked Miniskirt
Vivienne Westwood Meghan Checked Miniskirt

With her third Chiefs look of the season, Swift solidified some new personal style trends in her accessories department. First, she stepped into a pair of sky-high, thigh-high leather boots, once again by Vivienne Westwood. Second, she piled on gold jewelry including a choker necklace, ruby and gold rings by Effy Jewelry, and Vivienne Westwood earrings set with orb charms. Finally, she tied her hair into a power ponytail—like the braided Super Bowl ponytail she wore in February—and swiped on her signature red lipstick. For a little something new, Swift added a brocade, heart-shaped bag designed by—who else?—Westwood once more.

Taylor Swift riding a golf cart at the chiefs game

A closer look at Swift's look for the Chiefs vs. Saints game.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Multicolor Belle Heart Frame Bag
Vivienne Westwood Multicolor Belle Heart Frame Bag

red lipstick worn by taylor swift in front of a plain backdrop
Pat McGrath Labs Mattetrance Lipstick

It's been nearly three weeks since the star last showed up in her WAG best to support her new favorite football team. Prior to the Oct. 7 game, Taylor Swift's fangirl style leaned into some of her favorite wardrobe staples—like classic fall boots and denim corset tops—with Chiefs-coded twists.

For the second game of the season, Swift styled an oversize, vintage Chiefs T-shirt like a mini dress with Giuseppe Zanotti boots underneath. She also piled on a few under-$100 chain necklaces and pinned a red bow in her hair to continue the Chiefs color story.

Taylor Swift arrives at the Chiefs Game wearing an oversize t shirt styled as a dress with over the knee boots

For the second game of the season, Taylor Swift styled an oversize vintage T-shirt as a mini dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the first game of the 2024-2025 NFL season, Swift dressed like a bleachers bombshell. She cheered on Kelce while pairing a take on the double denim trend to thigh-high leather boots—also from Giuseppe Zanotti. Megawatt vintage necklaces, a Louis Vuitton trunk bag, and a fresh blowout completed the head-turning start to her WAG season.

Taylor Swift arrives at the Chiefs Game wearing a denim corset

Taylor Swift kicked off football season with a Versace denim corset and hot pants.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's time in the stands instead of onstage will be over before fans know it. She'll take off on the final leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour on October 18 in Miami, Florida, before stopping by New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver. While her growing collection of Chiefs gear will take the backseat, there will be glitzy tour costumes from Roberto Cavalli, Versace, and Alberta Ferretti to anticipate. And, if fans are lucky, another Travis Kelce cameo during her "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" performance.

Any other behind-the-scenes glimpses of the star's real life will come directly from her—not from Bravo's reality TV cameras. Sources confirmed that the cast of a forthcoming Kansas City Chiefs WAGs show won't include Taylor Swift. Swifties take what we'll get! The more Vivienne Westwood plaid matching set, the merrier.

Topics
Taylor Swift
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸