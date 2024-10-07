Our long NFL nightmare is over: Taylor Swift is present and accounted for at the Oct. 7 match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints, as Travis Kelce promised. And to return to the stands, she went all-in on fall plaid.

Taking a break from rehearsing in her Eras Tour outfits for a final leg of concerts later this month, the singer geared up in an off-the-shoulder plaid matching set by Vivienne Westwood to cheer on the Chiefs. The pieces, styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, almost resembled a mini dress from afar. Her drapey top and mini skirt wove the Chiefs colors of red and black into a Prince of Wales checkered print, in a silhouette that draped around her waist and fanned out in the back. She also added glitter freckles and a gold Chiefs manicure to keep the color coordination going.

Taylor Swift arrives at the Chiefs vs. Saints Game held Oct. 7 in what appears to be a plaid mini dress—but was actually a matching Vivienne Westwood set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With her third Chiefs look of the season, Swift solidified some new personal style trends in her accessories department. First, she stepped into a pair of sky-high, thigh-high leather boots, once again by Vivienne Westwood. Second, she piled on gold jewelry including a choker necklace, ruby and gold rings by Effy Jewelry, and Vivienne Westwood earrings set with orb charms. Finally, she tied her hair into a power ponytail—like the braided Super Bowl ponytail she wore in February—and swiped on her signature red lipstick. For a little something new, Swift added a brocade, heart-shaped bag designed by—who else?—Westwood once more.

A closer look at Swift's look for the Chiefs vs. Saints game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been nearly three weeks since the star last showed up in her WAG best to support her new favorite football team. Prior to the Oct. 7 game, Taylor Swift's fangirl style leaned into some of her favorite wardrobe staples—like classic fall boots and denim corset tops—with Chiefs-coded twists.

For the second game of the season, Swift styled an oversize, vintage Chiefs T-shirt like a mini dress with Giuseppe Zanotti boots underneath. She also piled on a few under-$100 chain necklaces and pinned a red bow in her hair to continue the Chiefs color story.

For the second game of the season, Taylor Swift styled an oversize vintage T-shirt as a mini dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the first game of the 2024-2025 NFL season, Swift dressed like a bleachers bombshell. She cheered on Kelce while pairing a take on the double denim trend to thigh-high leather boots—also from Giuseppe Zanotti. Megawatt vintage necklaces, a Louis Vuitton trunk bag, and a fresh blowout completed the head-turning start to her WAG season.

Taylor Swift kicked off football season with a Versace denim corset and hot pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's time in the stands instead of onstage will be over before fans know it. She'll take off on the final leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour on October 18 in Miami, Florida, before stopping by New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver. While her growing collection of Chiefs gear will take the backseat, there will be glitzy tour costumes from Roberto Cavalli, Versace, and Alberta Ferretti to anticipate. And, if fans are lucky, another Travis Kelce cameo during her "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" performance.

Any other behind-the-scenes glimpses of the star's real life will come directly from her—not from Bravo's reality TV cameras. Sources confirmed that the cast of a forthcoming Kansas City Chiefs WAGs show won't include Taylor Swift. Swifties take what we'll get! The more Vivienne Westwood plaid matching set, the merrier.