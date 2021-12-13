John Legend Got a Tattoo Designed by Daughter Luna After Chrissy Teigen Accused Him of Chickening Out
OMG this is the cutest.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
John Legend has a new tattoo! The musician got a lovely floral arrangement drawn on his arm, which was originally designed by his and Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna. Legend posted a photo of the tat on his Instagram story with the caption, "new tattoo by @winterstone based on a sketch by Luna."
But although Legend may be flaunting his new ink now, it sounds like he wasn't in a rush to get it done.
Teigen appeared on The Ellen Show last week sporting her own Luna original design, a butterfly tattoo. When the host asked her about it, she revealed her husband's betrayal. "Luna was drawing on us one night, and then she was like, 'I love this, this is the best butterfly I've ever drawn,'" Teigen said. "I was like, 'I agree' and then she drew a beautiful, like, floral bouquet on John's arm. He was like, 'I'll tattoo mine if you tattoo yours' and I was like, 'well, I don't wanna say it but yours look a lot better.' But we support the arts in our household, so..."
When DeGeneres asked if Legend had also gotten the tattoo, his wife said, "He didn't even end up getting it! So he took a picture of it and he was like, 'I'll take this to Winterstone,' the guy, he does like our single-needle tattoos and he was like, 'I'll take a picture of it and then I'll go get it done.' And then I went and got mine done, he never went and got his done! But I love it, Luna, so much."
Better late than never, right?
Teigen got her butterfly tattoo back in June. She posted it on Instagram at the time, writing, "Luna drew this butterfly on me today and it seemed fitting to make permanent. I wanted @winterstone to move and center it, due to issues I also discuss in therapy, but in the end we decided to leave it right where she belonged. A little imperfect, a little messy, but hell she’s here to stay."
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton "Are Looking Forward to Starting Fresh" After Christmas, Source Says
And their kids can't wait to celebrate.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
Meghan Markle Can Expect "More Awkward Revelations" in "Unauthorized Biographies," Royal Expert Says
She'll need a PR strategy to counteract them.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
Prince Philip Once Compared Meghan Markle to Wallis Simpson
The two women have a surprising amount in common.
By Julie Tremaine • Published
-
Kylie Jenner Got a Gorgeous Tattoo to Honor Her Grandmother
And she broadcast the whole process on Snapchat.
By Gina Mei • Published
-
Here's James Franco with an Emma Watson Neck Tattoo
Well, that's one way to show your affection.
By KRISTINA RODULFO • Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Tattoo Proves That Even Her Mistakes Are Adorable
"I should have googled it before I got it tattooed on my body."
By Alyssa Bailey • Published
-
Interview: At a Tattoo Parlor with Eve
MC talks to the ink-loving, DUI-accused, N-word-defending rapper at a favorite haunt.
By Colleen Oakley • Published