John Legend Got a Tattoo Designed by Daughter Luna After Chrissy Teigen Accused Him of Chickening Out

John Legend has a new tattoo! The musician got a lovely floral arrangement drawn on his arm, which was originally designed by his and Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna. Legend posted a photo of the tat on his Instagram story with the caption, "new tattoo by @winterstone based on a sketch by Luna."

(Image credit: Instagram/John Legend)

But although Legend may be flaunting his new ink now, it sounds like he wasn't in a rush to get it done.

Teigen appeared on The Ellen Show last week sporting her own Luna original design, a butterfly tattoo. When the host asked her about it, she revealed her husband's betrayal. "Luna was drawing on us one night, and then she was like, 'I love this, this is the best butterfly I've ever drawn,'" Teigen said. "I was like, 'I agree' and then she drew a beautiful, like, floral bouquet on John's arm. He was like, 'I'll tattoo mine if you tattoo yours' and I was like, 'well, I don't wanna say it but yours look a lot better.' But we support the arts in our household, so..."

When DeGeneres asked if Legend had also gotten the tattoo, his wife said, "He didn't even end up getting it! So he took a picture of it and he was like, 'I'll take this to Winterstone,' the guy, he does like our single-needle tattoos and he was like, 'I'll take a picture of it and then I'll go get it done.' And then I went and got mine done, he never went and got his done! But I love it, Luna, so much."

Better late than never, right?

Teigen got her butterfly tattoo back in June. She posted it on Instagram at the time, writing, "Luna drew this butterfly on me today and it seemed fitting to make permanent. I wanted @winterstone to move and center it, due to issues I also discuss in therapy, but in the end we decided to leave it right where she belonged. A little imperfect, a little messy, but hell she’s here to stay."