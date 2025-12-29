Long before her breakout performance in 2000's Almost Famous, Kate Hudson had a role in the 90s, Christmas classic Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Hudson's part in the holiday favorite was an under-the-radar one, though—so under-the-radar, in fact, that the actress recently felt the need to clear up any misconceptions surrounding it.

In Home Alone 2, a young Hudson was party of the children's choir that Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McAllister sings with early in the film. In the scene, Kevin's bullying older brother, Buzz, jokes at Kevin's expense during his solo, prompting the perennially-forgotten younger McAllister to shove him in anger, toppling the rest of the choir like dominos until only Kevin is left standing.

Home Alone 2:Lost In New York (1992) Christmas Tree! - YouTube Watch On

Upon learning this piece of Home Alone x Hudson trivia, many fans, understandably, play a game of live-action Where's Waldo while rewatching the scene, searching for her among the falling choir kids. But, as the actress explained during a recent interview for Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast, that's a fruitless endeavor because she's nowhere to be found in the scene.

While Hudson can't be seen in the clip, however, she can be heard.

"I'm not in it," she said about her Home Alone 2 part. "I'm on the soundtrack."

When asked if any other future famous faces were at that recording session with her, Hudson admitted she didn't remember.

"I don't know. I was so little. I was like... seven?" she said. "Seven or eight? Ten?"

Entertainment Weekly did the math to help nail down just how old Hudson, who was born on April 19, 1979, would have been when she worked on the film and determined she was actually 12 or 13, depending on when in film's production schedule—which lasted from December 1991 until May 1992—the recording session was held.

Kate Hudson with her mom, actress Goldie Hawn, in New York City in July 1992, not long after she would have recorded her Home Alone 2 part. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hudson's 1996 appearance on Party of Five is considered her official Hollywood debut, but the actress joked that she still receives residual checks—albeit very, very small ones—for her Home Alone 2 gig.

"I've [got] those two cent residuals coming my way," Hudson joked about the holiday movie's gift that keeps on giving.