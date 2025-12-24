Could a mother-daughter performance be on the way? Princess Kate's Dec. 24 Instagram post sure makes it seem so. Kensington Palace 's latest teaser for the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas special bears the cryptic caption "A special duet…," leading fans to wonder whether the duet in question is with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

The short clip the palace shared shows Princess Kate's hands grazing the keys of a piano, with a set of smaller hands on Kate's lap. The mysterious close-up led many fans to speculate in the reel's comments, wondering if the second pair of hands was Charlotte's and that she joined her mom for the yearly concert. (Kate shared in 2023 that Charlotte was taking piano lessons , so it wouldn't be out of character for her to join her mom in a performance.)

Of course, Kate's piano prowess is well-known among fans of the royals. Back in 2021, the Princess of Wales treated concertgoers to a moving piano performance at Westminster Abbey. And while Kate has hosted the Royal Carols event every Christmas Eve since then, she hasn't been among the lineup of musical performers for the past three years. But, hey, the fifth time's a charm, right?

This year's Together at Christmas special was filmed at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 5 and will air on ITV the night of Christmas Eve. In addition to a performance from Princess Kate, the special features celebrities including Eugene Levy , Hannah Waddingham, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Kate Winslet, as well as a speech by Prince William.

And in addition to the various A-listers, the event's attendees also included "some of the most inspiring people making a difference in the lives of others," per the Prince and Princess of Wales . The palace has also stated that the Together at Christmas event is intended to "celebrate love in all its forms" and will be inclusive of all faith traditions. At the event, Kate also honored the late Katharine, Duchess of Kent , who died in September.