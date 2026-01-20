Hilary Duff has gone back to somewhere she belongs: on stage. On January 19, the Disney Channel alum embarked on her sold-out Small Rooms, Big Nerves comeback tour in London. Every element—especially her nude bodysuit costume—looked straight out of 2003's The Lizzie McGuire Movie. The only missing piece? Her character's headset microphone.

Duff ended her 18-year concert hiatus with a 17-song setlist of new and old hits. The grand finale was, of course, "What Dreams Are Made Of," her first-ever live performance of the movie hit. Stylist Neelo Noory dressed Duff in a nude caped bodysuit, decorated with oversize baby blue flowers atop her hip and padded shoulder. Zoom in to see the cape's delicate drapery atop her décolletage. White statement boots and a few bangle bracelets completed the spotlight look.

Hilary Duff looked like a grown-up Lizzie McGuire during her concert, dressed in a nostalgic nude bodysuit. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

It wouldn't be a proper pop concert without a few outfit changes. Duff took center stage again in an even more nostalgic look: a light-wash Canadian tuxedo from New York designer Kate Barton, beginning with a sleeveless corset top. It matched the ruched ruffles along her wide-leg jeans, which could've been plucked straight from Lizzie's circa-2003 closet.

To finish, Duff took cues from today's top performers—Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Lopez included—with an oversize shearling coat.

Duff also styled a baggy Canadian tuxedo during the London performance. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Duff hasn't toured since the 2008 Dignity stretch, but according to a recent TikTok, she feels ready. "We've done a lot of rehearsing. I've had plenty of time to feel prepped. I wouldn't say I know it inside and out, but I know what I'm doing," she said.

Duff's no newbie when it comes to performing—she first went on the road in late 2003 for the Metamorphosis Tour. At the time, skinny jeans—either full-length or capri—often served as the base of her concert looks. For her Today Show concert, she paired pale pink capris with a studded belt, a white tank top, a newsboy cap, and Converse Chuck Taylors.

Back in '04, skinny jeans were Duff's on-stage signature. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Duff's concert costume rack took an edgy turn by 2006. Straight-leg, skinny jeans traded places with distressed, low-rise pairs in slightly darker washes. Plus, she layered an elongated tunic beneath neutral tanks: a signature hack for Disney Channel stars at the time.

In 2006, Duff's denim was slightly more distressed. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Duff bid farewell to touring in Feb. 2008, but not before her final Dignity show in Sydney, Australia. During the years prior, she fizzled out skinny jeans in favor of short rompers. Most versions—including her grand finale outfit—featured a plunging zip-up neckline and a low-rise belt. Extra points for her studded, indie-sleaze belt, bangles, and ankle boots, all of which felt decidedly anti-Lizzie McGuire.

2008 marked Duff's final concert costume, until 2026, that is. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"All of the things that I've worked on and practiced will start to filter in naturally I think, but I have some fear right now for sure," Duff told her TikTok followers during tour rehearsals. Still, she's "pumped." Knowing her, she'll slip back into performer mode with ease, rhinestones, and stilettos.