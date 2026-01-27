When a celebrity RSVPs "yes" to a runway show, the designer usually offers them front-row outfits from their latest collections. See Chanel's Spring 2026 Couture show on January 27, when both Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman sourced Matthieu Blazy's previous Métiers d'Art line. A few hours later, however, Kate Hudson attended Armani Privé's showing dressed in two-year-old couture.

Five months after "The Maestro" Giorgio Armani passed away, his niece, Silvana Armani, presented her first Armani Privé couture collection as creative director. Following four decades as her uncle's right hand, she upheld his legacy while longtime Armani muses looked on. Hudson, for one, brought a bit of Giorgio Armani glam with Look 71 from his Couture Spring 2024 show (one of Armani's last for the house).

Stylist Sophie Lopez—the same creative behind Hudson's current award season selects—got her hands on the entire couture co-ord, beginning with a shoulder-padded, short-sleeve top. Cascading columns of pale pink sequins decorated the entire silhouette, before black, diagonal beadwork added dimension to the collar, cuffs, and cropped hem.

Kate Hudson brought Giorgio Armani glamour to his niece's Spring 2026 Couture show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hudson twinned with the model in the same optical-illusion pants, which floated more like a fit-and-flare gown down the runway. Don't be fooled: a calf hair-trimmed seam separated each ultra-wide, black leg. Ballooned hems dragged behind Hudson during her step-and-repeat. She didn't accessorize with the model's oversize bangles, but rather black button earrings.

See Hudson's two-piece set on the Armani Privé Spring 2024 Couture runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Hudson's first couture show since July 2023 came days after she scored her second Academy Award nomination. (The inaugural nod was for Almost Famous, in 2001.) She was all smiles at the Armani Privé presentation, even after she "spent the last week screaming” about her Oscar news. "[The nomination is] like how I felt about having Rani, my third child," Hudson told WWD beside the catwalk. "You just take it all in differently. You know, you enjoy every moment."

As for the couture collection? She called it "beautiful, like fresh air, ethereal," before adding she's already scanning the atelier's catalog for her next look. Her favorite remains a mystery: "I’m not telling because I don’t want anyone to steal it.”

Hudson has only attended two Armani Privé Couture runways since 2014, but perhaps her 2026 Golden Globes gown locked down her latest invitation. Two weeks earlier, the Best Actress nominee sparkled in a custom halter-neck gown, crafted from slim metallic silver strands of silk. Its rhinestone-encrusted strap evoked Old Hollywood glamour as it cascaded down the dress's spine.

Earlier this month, Hudson shined at the 2026 Golden Globes in custom Armani Privé. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The jury's still out on Kate Hudson's 2026 Oscars dress, but my bet's on Armani Privé Spring 2026 Couture. Now, Hudson and Lopez have 63 red carpet-worthy creations at their disposal. How will they ever choose?