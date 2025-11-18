Let's All Welcome Kate Hudson to the Cunty Little Bob Club
Another day, another cropped cut.
If this year has taught me anything, it's that everyone really loves the bob. Over the last several months, almost everyone from Julianne Moore to Sydney Sweeney has made the decision to let go of a few inches of hair in favor of a shorter, fresher, and bouncier cut, and now, it looks like even Kate Hudson has been convinced.
The actress appeared at the 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, where she wore a backless, light green, silky Valentino gown with butterfly-shaped cutouts on the arms and shoulders. She wore dark, sultry eye makeup and a nude lip color while her hair gave the look a bit of a retro twist. Ahead of the event, Hudson shed a bit of length, cutting her signature blonde lock into a bob that falls just under her chin. She wore it with the millennial-beloved side part along with some springy, old Hollywood curls that were tucked behind her ear on the left side.
Big, voluminous curls have been a go-to red carpet hairstyle among plenty of celebrities for what seems like forever, and I'll never get tired of seeing them. The Emmys red carpet this year was practically flooded with retro-style curls, and the style itself is a good way to create the illusion of volume if your hair is on the flatter side.
If you want to emulate Kate Hudson's look and create the perfect old Hollywood curls at home, read ahead to see a few essentials you'll need.
For big curls, grab a traditional curling iron with a wide barrel.
If you're not pressed for time, you can also grab a set of thermal rollers and let them sit in your hair for a few hours.
To create the illusion of even bigger curls, brush them out with a tool like this or a wide tooth comb.
Apply a generous amount of hairspray to ensure your curls stay in place for hours.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.