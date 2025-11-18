Let's All Welcome Kate Hudson to the Cunty Little Bob Club

If this year has taught me anything, it's that everyone really loves the bob. Over the last several months, almost everyone from Julianne Moore to Sydney Sweeney has made the decision to let go of a few inches of hair in favor of a shorter, fresher, and bouncier cut, and now, it looks like even Kate Hudson has been convinced.

The actress appeared at the 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, where she wore a backless, light green, silky Valentino gown with butterfly-shaped cutouts on the arms and shoulders. She wore dark, sultry eye makeup and a nude lip color while her hair gave the look a bit of a retro twist. Ahead of the event, Hudson shed a bit of length, cutting her signature blonde lock into a bob that falls just under her chin. She wore it with the millennial-beloved side part along with some springy, old Hollywood curls that were tucked behind her ear on the left side.

Kate Hudson attends the 16th Governors Awards on Nov. 16. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Big, voluminous curls have been a go-to red carpet hairstyle among plenty of celebrities for what seems like forever, and I'll never get tired of seeing them. The Emmys red carpet this year was practically flooded with retro-style curls, and the style itself is a good way to create the illusion of volume if your hair is on the flatter side.

If you want to emulate Kate Hudson's look and create the perfect old Hollywood curls at home, read ahead to see a few essentials you'll need.

