Don't ever say that Kate Hudson isn't up to date on the latest beauty trends. Just days after joining the list of celebrities who've given in to the call of the cunty little bob this year, she hit another red carpet wearing one of the year's hottest manicure trends: aura nails.

The actress attended the red carpet premiere event for Song Sung Blue in Berlin this week, where she wore a sheer, royal blue, Vera Wang gown with long sleeves, puffed shoulders, and black undergarments. She kept the blue theme going all the way down to her nails, which featured an aura design with dark and light blue colors in a medium-length, almond shape. According to Instagram, Hudson's nails were styled by celebrity nail artist, Brittney Boyce.

Kate Hudson wears blue aura nails to the "Song Sung Blue" premiere in Germany. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The witchy aura nail trend typically involves two or three colors being painted on the nail in an ombré-like design that begins at the center of the nail and extends out to the sides. It's not exactly new, but the design was practically everywhere over the summer since it looks really dreamy and futuristic, and you can customize it with whatever colors you like. Aura reader, Susanna Merrick , also says that wearing the design could potentially help you manifest the things you desire.

“Color and especially something like aura nails can act as a wearable ritual because it subtly programs your subconscious, whether you’re manifesting love, leveling up in business, or calling in peace," she previously told MC. " Color choices have the power to influence and transform the colors of your aura—only if you want them to, of course.”

