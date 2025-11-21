Kate Hudson's Blue Aura Nails Look So Good, They're Almost Hypnotizing
The witchy trend looks good on her.
Don't ever say that Kate Hudson isn't up to date on the latest beauty trends. Just days after joining the list of celebrities who've given in to the call of the cunty little bob this year, she hit another red carpet wearing one of the year's hottest manicure trends: aura nails.
The actress attended the red carpet premiere event for Song Sung Blue in Berlin this week, where she wore a sheer, royal blue, Vera Wang gown with long sleeves, puffed shoulders, and black undergarments. She kept the blue theme going all the way down to her nails, which featured an aura design with dark and light blue colors in a medium-length, almond shape. According to Instagram, Hudson's nails were styled by celebrity nail artist, Brittney Boyce.
The witchy aura nail trend typically involves two or three colors being painted on the nail in an ombré-like design that begins at the center of the nail and extends out to the sides. It's not exactly new, but the design was practically everywhere over the summer since it looks really dreamy and futuristic, and you can customize it with whatever colors you like. Aura reader, Susanna Merrick, also says that wearing the design could potentially help you manifest the things you desire.
“Color and especially something like aura nails can act as a wearable ritual because it subtly programs your subconscious, whether you’re manifesting love, leveling up in business, or calling in peace," she previously told MC. "Color choices have the power to influence and transform the colors of your aura—only if you want them to, of course.”
To copy Kate Hudson's blue aura nails look at home (and manifest some things of your own), read ahead for some products that'll help you get the look.
The easiest way to wear the trend, outside of having a professional do them for you, is to grab a set of press-on nails.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.