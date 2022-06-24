Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Broke Up Because They Weren't Sure About a Future Together, Source Says
They may have felt a little pressured.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have sadly parted ways after two years together, but there's truly no bad blood between the two.
The exes are planning to "take this time to focus on themselves," a source told Us Weekly. While this may end up being a break rather than a final separation, they want to "figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be," the source added.
Jenner and Booker attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding celebrations in Portofino, Italy earlier this year, and witnessing this apparently got them thinking about whether that kind of commitment was what they wanted for themselves.
"Kourtney’s wedding really put things into perspective," the insider continued. With that said, they are "still super amicable and supportive of each other."
On top of the pressure that necessarily (though unfortunately) comes with one of your siblings getting married when you're not, Jenner's mom Kris has been piling it on somewhat.
On one episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the momager told the model (who is the only Kardashian-Jenner who has yet to have a child), "When it comes to you guys, I get so excited and proud. I was just thinking, maybe it's time to, you know, have a baby." This came seemingly out of nowhere.
Her daughter, who is 26 years old, hit back, "You keep telling me, 'you're not getting any younger.' But guess what, Mom? It's my life. OK? I don't know if I'm ready yet."
If Jenner and Booker didn't want a child together, whether now or in the future, it's easy to see how that kind of talk could strain their relationship.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
