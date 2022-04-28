Kim Kardashian Joked She's Had Enough Weddings "for All the Family" Amid Kourtney's First Engagement
Comedy queen.
Queen of self-deprecation.
Kim Kardashian proved beyond all doubt that she has no problem making fun of herself with her no-holds-barred Saturday Night Live monologue, in which she took aim at ex Kanye West, Caitlyn Jenner, her sisters, OJ Simpson, and so on.
On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder did it again while getting prepped for SNL with Kris and Khloé.
We learned that Kim had been helping Travis Barker plan his proposal to Kourtney, and Kris reiterated that the drummer had asked for his future mother-in-law's permission.
"He came over and he asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now, except Mario [Dedivanovic, founder of Makeup by Mario] just did my makeup," Kris said.
"Don't cry, your makeup," Kim said. "Mom, you're getting Mario... don't start crying, too."
Then sweet Mario, who needs to be protected at all costs, said tearfully, "I know, but I just that part that he asked her is so respectful and I..."
Then Kim told her mom and makeup artist off, because they were making her cry before the show.
"I can hardly believe that it's the first time that she's getting married," Kris then mused.
"It's really crazy..." Kim said, then laughing, "...that she hasn't been married before. Well I've had enough for all of us."
Love a self-aware girlie.
In case you missed that context, the joke refers to Kim having been married and divorced three times: She split from Damon Thomas in 2004, from Kris Humphries in 2013, and from Kanye West in 2021.
Kourtney shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, but her marriage to Travis will indeed be her first.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kanye West Recovered Kim Kardashian's Alleged Sex Tape Footage From Ray J to Avoid It Leaking
He literally flew back to L.A. to get it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Stunned in a Self-Portrait Dress for Her "Dream Team" Engagement With Princess Anne
Surprise surprise, she looked amazing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
So, Does Christine Quinn Still Work at the Oppenheim Group?
The season 5 finale of 'Selling Sunset' leaves the star's future at the brokerage in question.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Kanye West Recovered Kim Kardashian's Alleged Sex Tape Footage From Ray J to Avoid It Leaking
He literally flew back to L.A. to get it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Didn't Photoshop Out Her Belly Button, OK?
No Photoshop fails here.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Scott Disick Called Himself "Good Luck Chuck" After Ex Sofia Richie Got Engaged
HAHAHA
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reportedly Started IVF "Last Summer"
Kourt got candid about her IVF journey on 'The Kardashians' on Hulu's new episode.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Deeply Regrets Her All-Fendi Outfit From 2006: "I Was Not Killing It"
It's OK, Kim, none of us were killing it in '06.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
James Corden Comforted Anxious Khloé Kardashian Ahead of 'Late Late Show' Appearance
Warning: heartwarming stuff ahead.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Kardashians Cut in Line at Disneyland and People Are Not Having It
They paid for a VIP tour.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Kardashians' Easter Breakfast Party Was So Fancy It Hurts
Personalized Easter eggs? Gift baskets? Kiddie bikes? Gumball machines???
By Iris Goldsztajn