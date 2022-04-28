Kim Kardashian Joked She's Had Enough Weddings "for All the Family" Amid Kourtney's First Engagement

Kim Kardashian proved beyond all doubt that she has no problem making fun of herself with her no-holds-barred Saturday Night Live monologue, in which she took aim at ex Kanye West, Caitlyn Jenner, her sisters, OJ Simpson, and so on.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder did it again while getting prepped for SNL with Kris and Khloé.

We learned that Kim had been helping Travis Barker plan his proposal to Kourtney, and Kris reiterated that the drummer had asked for his future mother-in-law's permission.

"He came over and he asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now, except Mario [Dedivanovic, founder of Makeup by Mario] just did my makeup," Kris said.

"Don't cry, your makeup," Kim said. "Mom, you're getting Mario... don't start crying, too."

Then sweet Mario, who needs to be protected at all costs, said tearfully, "I know, but I just that part that he asked her is so respectful and I..."

Then Kim told her mom and makeup artist off, because they were making her cry before the show.

"I can hardly believe that it's the first time that she's getting married," Kris then mused.

"It's really crazy..." Kim said, then laughing, "...that she hasn't been married before. Well I've had enough for all of us."

In case you missed that context, the joke refers to Kim having been married and divorced three times: She split from Damon Thomas in 2004, from Kris Humphries in 2013, and from Kanye West in 2021.

Kourtney shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, but her marriage to Travis will indeed be her first.

