Kylie Jenner Bought Daughter Stormi Webster a $200K Show Pony

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • In a move that would make any kid's dream come true, Kylie Jenner bought her daughter, Stormi Webster, her very own pony.
    • The reality star and makeup mogul reportedly spent $200,000 on a show pony named Frozen, which she flew in from the Netherlands. The animal will have to stay in quarantine for 14 days before moving to its new home near Kylie's house in Calabasas.
      • Breeder Stal Wilten confirmed the purchase in an Instagram post on Thursday.

        Kylie Jenner just made every kid's dream come true for her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster by literally buying her a pony.

        Because this is Kylie Jenner we're talking about though, she didn't just buy any old dream-granting pony. No, she splashed out on a $200,000, famous show pony named Frozen.

        Kylie imported the 17-year-old show jumping gelding from the Netherlands, according to the Daily Mail. Frozen will have to stay in quarantine for 14 days before he can move to his new forever home in a barn near Kylie and Stormi's lavish Calabasas home.

        The pony's breeder, Stal Wilten, confirmed the sale in an Instagram post on Thursday.

        “#ThrowbackThursday goes to the most famous pony of them all, Frozen. We got news he has landed in LA and is living the life with a sweet little girl named Stormi. Her parents in true fashion, made sure their daughter had the most precious pony out there. We can’t wait to see pictures of Stormi and Frozen,” he wrote in the post's caption.

        This content is imported from Instagram.

        Apparently, Frozen's arrival will be a surprise for Stormi.

        “Frozen will stay in quarantine for 14 days now so Stormi most likely doesn’t know he’s arrived yet. He’s a very famous pony for a very famous little girl,” a source told the Daily Mail.

        Just another example of Stormi Webster's life being the actual best life.

