July 3 was a huge day for Swifties as Taylor Swift tied the knot with NFL player Travis Kelce in an opulent wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Although details regarding the nuptials remain scarce, reports suggest that Girls icon Lena Dunham—one of Swift's longtime friends—delivered a raucous speech, which reportedly made guests elicit "gasps."

According to the Daily Mail, Dunham said in her wedding speech, "American football is just straight guys reenacting gay porn," which caused the audience to react with "gasps and laughs." Approximately 1000 people reportedly attended the huge event, including an array of NFL players and sporting stars, which is likely why Dunham's joke allegedly got such a mixed reaction.

However, Swift was apparently on board with the unexpected quip, and called Dunham a "genius," per the outlet.

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Lena Dunham allegedly joked that "American football is just straight guys reenacting gay porn." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The guest list for Swift and Kelce's wedding was extensive, and included Dakota Johnson, Zoë Kravitz, Tate McRae, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff, and Emma Stone.

For their big day, Swift and Kelce both wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture by Jonathan Anderson. Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, shared a statement, which confirmed, "This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity."

Paine also shared that the "Wood" singer wore custom Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry with her Dior wedding gown.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got married on July 3, 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Somewhat surprisingly, comedian Adam Sandler served as the officiant in Swift and Kelce's nuptials. As Kelce had a small role in Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2, he's presumably remained in close contact with the actor since.

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Fans, of course, will eagerly be awaiting more news about Swift and Kelce's wedding day, which will possibly be released at a later date.