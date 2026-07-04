Lena Dunham Reportedly Delivered a Raucous Speech About "American Football Players" at Taylor Swift's Wedding, Which Elicited "Gasps" From Guests
The bride allegedly thought the quip was "genius."
July 3 was a huge day for Swifties as Taylor Swift tied the knot with NFL player Travis Kelce in an opulent wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Although details regarding the nuptials remain scarce, reports suggest that Girls icon Lena Dunham—one of Swift's longtime friends—delivered a raucous speech, which reportedly made guests elicit "gasps."
According to the Daily Mail, Dunham said in her wedding speech, "American football is just straight guys reenacting gay porn," which caused the audience to react with "gasps and laughs." Approximately 1000 people reportedly attended the huge event, including an array of NFL players and sporting stars, which is likely why Dunham's joke allegedly got such a mixed reaction.
However, Swift was apparently on board with the unexpected quip, and called Dunham a "genius," per the outlet.
The guest list for Swift and Kelce's wedding was extensive, and included Dakota Johnson, Zoë Kravitz, Tate McRae, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff, and Emma Stone.
For their big day, Swift and Kelce both wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture by Jonathan Anderson. Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, shared a statement, which confirmed, "This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity."
Paine also shared that the "Wood" singer wore custom Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry with her Dior wedding gown.
Somewhat surprisingly, comedian Adam Sandler served as the officiant in Swift and Kelce's nuptials. As Kelce had a small role in Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2, he's presumably remained in close contact with the actor since.
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Fans, of course, will eagerly be awaiting more news about Swift and Kelce's wedding day, which will possibly be released at a later date.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.