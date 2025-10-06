Selena Gomez interrupted your regularly-scheduled Fashion Month programming to share close-ups of Taylor Swift's wedding guest dress. It's worth pausing the Chanel Spring 2026 livestream, even if that means missing a few looks from Matthieu Blazy's debut. (Don't worry, Marie Claire will catch you up later.)

As Look 1 premiered inside the Grand Palais Ephemere, I switched from Getty Images to Gomez's latest Instagram post. Nine days into her marriage, the newlywed celebrated The Life of a Showgirl's success with behind-the-scenes photos from her wedding. "Blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator," Gomez wrote, tagging Swift under a carousel of iPhone pics. (That's right, no vintage filter here.)

A ceremony-ready Swift sat next to Gomez in the glam chair, dressed in Oscar de la Renta Pre-Spring 2026, no less. Look 49 out of the 56-piece collection was practically made for a bridesmaid, from the sequin-covered corsetry to the tea-length petticoat. It was an elevated take on the naked dress, as its nude exterior meshed with Swift's skin tone. 3-D floral embroidery atop her calf-length skirt added some dimension to the sequin theme.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez got ready for the September wedding together. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

A pendant necklace, diamond drop earrings, and her old-mine-cut engagement ring acted as the Grammy winner's only accessories (unless you count her 1989-inspired winged eyeliner and bold red lip). Gomez's adorable—and now-viral—video also captured her friend's matching pumps. Knowing Swift, she continued her Christian Louboutin streak with Eras Tour-ready red bottoms. (Clearly, they're her favorite dancing shoes—proven by her 149 Louboutin-clad performances.)

Since Gomez's wedding featured three outfit changes, it was only right for her friend to follow suit. Another photo revealed Swift in a dark blue, linen-blend ballgown from Maticevski. I used context clues (as any true Swiftie would) to infer they were mid-rehearsal dinner.

Usually—on the off chance Swift's Spring 2026 style isn't sold out—it rings up for $5,455. The navy number's sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice, and voluminous hoop skirt were decidedly anti-Showgirl.

An 18-karat gold watch, courtesy of Rolex, sparkled just as much as her Kindred Lubeck ring. The $10,000 find has been in her collection since June, popping up on date nights with Travis Kelce, at Kansas City Chiefs games, and even during her Showgirl press tour. Cartier's Love Bracelet—atop her other wrist—is an O.G. staple in Swift's closet. Fun fact: The "Eldest Daughter" singer wore one on the July 2010 cover of Marie Claire.

Clearly, Swift knew it was Gomez's moment to shine. And shine the bride did. Similarly, Gomez wore a never-before-seen little white dress covered in sequins. Even her makeup marked a shift in Gomez's bridal style. She wore a bold, orange-ish lip potentially inspired by Swift's Showgirl color palette.

Presumably at Gomez's rehearsal dinner, the two posed together in designer. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

On behalf of Swifties everywhere, thank you, Gomez, for giving us a glimpse into your special day. If you're taking requests, might I petition a peek at Swift walking down the aisle as a bridesmaid? It'll tide me over until she says "I do."