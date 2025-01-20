Taylor Swift may be in a committed relationship with Travis Kelce now, but before she met the NFL star, the singer had a brief fling with musician Matty Healy. While The Tortured Poets Department was rumored to be about Swift's erstwhile romance with Healy, fans are wondering whether the lead singer of The 1975 will return the favor.

According to The Sun, The 1975 have started work on their next album, which allegedly includes a track called "God Has Entered My Body." The song's lyrics reportedly include the line, "Keep your head up princess, your tiara is falling."

As for whether or not Healy drew inspiration from his short relationship with Swift, a so-called insider told the outlet, "Everyone at the studio thought this was about Matty's fling with Taylor and their fleeting romance." The source continued, "Matty will never publicly comment on his relationships, but he lets his deepest feelings out in his songs and gets everything off his chest."

The source also suggested, "Fans will want to listen to the lyrics very carefully." They continued, "With the band set to headline Glastonbury, a new album dropping in the summer makes perfect sense for them, so they can capitalize on the performance and have some new material." If any of that new material happens to be about Swift, there's sure to be a huge amount of interest from fans of the singer.

Healy appeared to respond to rumors he'd written about Swift by commenting on a Reddit post. "Huge if true," he wrote, sarcastically suggesting that he's not drawing inspiration from his romance with the "Blank Space" superstar. Fans of The 1975 responded to Healy's words on the Reddit post, and seemingly dispelled suggestions that he might write about Swift.

During an appearance on the "Doomscroll" podcast last year, Healy shared (via Just Jared), "I think that a lot of artists become very interested in their lore, or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that [in their music.]" He continued, "I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don't know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I've kind of become known for, just because I was famous."

