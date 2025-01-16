Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Helps Him to Be the "Best Version" of Himself

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance is still going strong, and the NFL player isn't afraid to sing his famous girlfriend's praises.

During an appearance on the Stephen A. Smith Show on Jan. 15, Kelce opened up about the incredibly positive impact Swift has had on his life. "I'm enjoying all aspects of life, me and Taylor are happy," he explained (via E! News). "Having that confidence and comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end suggested that the "Blank Space" singer was responsible for much of his success, both on and off the field. "That's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft," Kelce explained. "Focus on being the best version of you."

Confirming that Swift is a constructive influence on him, Kelce told the host, "I think I'm as focused as I've ever been on my job and being the best player that I can possibly be, week in and week out for this team." He continued, "And it's because I don't have to worry about things off the field."

"That's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship." (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the same interview, Kelce addressed his decision to support Swift at multiple dates of the Eras Tour, which even included joining her on stage in London. "I wanted to be at the concerts supporting her and being there for her," the football player explained. "Making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she's doing in life."

While both Swift and Kelce are extremely busy people, it sounds as if they try not to distract one another from their respective work commitments. "She's fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game," Kelce said in the interview. "She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams."

"Making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she's doing in life." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans will recall that Kelce threw Swift an epic Eras Tour wrap party in Kansas City to mark the end of the cultural milestone. Since then, multiple reports have suggested Swift is ready to settle down and start a life with Kelce. "Taylor is sad the tour is over because she had such a fantastic time, but she's keen to spend some time away from the spotlight," a source told The Sun last month. "She wants to live the simple life for a while."