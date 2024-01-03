Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Seem to Be Going Strong on Aspen Getaway

After a relatively rocky 2023, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly rang in 2024 together in Aspen, Colorado.
The betrothed pair were spotted strolling around the upscale ski resort, putting on a united front.
Although the two looked annoyed to be photographed and tried to hide their faces at various points, they were also spotted smiling wide at each other, and MGK (real name: Colson Baker) was also seen walking with his arm around his famous fiancée.
Both the Jennifer's Body star and the "Emo Girl" singer turned heads during their New Year's Eve stroll in their respective super cool outfits.
Baker opted for an all-black look in a giant puffer jacket, studded sweatshirt, and floor-length baggy leather pants. He accessorized with dark sunglasses, big earrings, and a small shoulder bag.
As for Fox, she was still sporting her newly iconic red lob hairstyle, and kept warm in a long black teddy coat worn over black pants and a fuzzy white sweater, and accessorized with a red bag by Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton and black sneakers by Rick Owens, as reported by Highsnobiety.
Fox and Baker's relationship unfortunately wasn't so smooth-sailing last year. In February, fans were convinced the actress had accused the rapper of cheating, though she later called these rumors "baseless."
Still, following this incident, the formerly PDA-loving couple lay slightly lower than they had before.
Then, in November, Fox also revealed via her book of poetry that she had sadly suffered a miscarriage during her relationship with Baker.
The two became engaged in January 2022 after dating for about two years.
