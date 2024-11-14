Megan Fox' Pregnancy Is Bringing Her and Machine Gun Kelly "Closer," Source Claims
They're really happy.
Megan Fox just confirmed she's expecting her first child with Machine Gun Kelly, and apparently it's been really positive for their relationship.
"They are both thrilled and excited to be parents together," one source told Us Weekly. "The pregnancy is bringing them closer."
A second source addressed the fact that Fox and MGK's relationship hasn't always been easy, but explained that they're doing really well right now.
"They’ve always been rocky and had their ups and downs," they said. "But they have been proactive in therapy and very spiritual and honest with one another."
The second source added that the rapper "has made some huge life changes to be the best partner and parent that he can be."
And a third source built on what the two others said, adding, "They feel this is a new chapter for their relationship and a second chance. They have gone through a lot together but feel a positive renewed energy and are in a good place right now."
News broke earlier this week that Fox was expecting her fourth child, her first with her current partner. She shares children Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK is dad to daughter Casie, 15.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
To announce the happy news, Fox shared a photo in which she showed off her baby bump, plus one of a positive pregnancy test. She captioned the post, "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," a reference to the pregnancy loss she has previously experienced.
A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)
A photo posted by on
Fox and MGK got together sometime in 2020, and got engaged in January 2022. They had a public blip circa February 2023 when Fox' mysterious social media activity sparked cheating and breakup rumors.
The two have laid much lower ever since, and their romance appears to be back in track. Congratulations to the parents-to-be!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kim Kardashian Says She's "Basically Raising 4 Kids by Myself" After Kanye West Divorce
It's not been easy.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Meet the Irish Stars Who Play the Garveys and Other Suspects in 'Bad Sisters'—Now Back For a Twisty Season 2
The Apple TV+ hit created and led by Sharon Horgan also features 'Harry Potter' and 'Game of Thrones' alum.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Wardrobe Is Ready to Get Loud Again
The singer gave a surprise performance with an over-the-top bodysuit to match.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Brian Austin Green’s Fiancée Sharna Burgess Addresses Heartwarming Message to Pregnant Megan Fox
Fox shares three children with Green.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Megan Fox Announces She's Pregnant With a Naked Photo Featuring Her Baby Bump
"nothing is ever really lost. welcome back."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Megan Fox Responds to Chelsea From 'Love Is Blind' Lookalike Drama
She hopes the reality star is doing OK.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Joe Exotic Propositions Machine Gun Kelly With Promises of Tigers and Meth
He won't let prison get in the way of his flirting.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Machine Gun Kelly Shares an Intimate Song About His Pregnancy Loss With Megan Fox
"How can I live with the fact / That my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby?"
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Seem to Be Going Strong on Aspen Getaway
Strong AND fashionable.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Megan Fox Just Got a New Tattoo on Her Entire Arm—and Already Has Second Thoughts
“I just got one that I don’t like that I have to rework.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Megan Fox Reveals She Has Experienced Several Abusive Relationships, Including With "Very Famous People"
Fox spoke to 'Good Morning America' to mark the release of her poetry book.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published