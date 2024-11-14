Megan Fox' Pregnancy Is Bringing Her and Machine Gun Kelly "Closer," Source Claims

Megan Fox just confirmed she's expecting her first child with Machine Gun Kelly, and apparently it's been really positive for their relationship.

"They are both thrilled and excited to be parents together," one source told Us Weekly. "The pregnancy is bringing them closer."

A second source addressed the fact that Fox and MGK's relationship hasn't always been easy, but explained that they're doing really well right now.

"They’ve always been rocky and had their ups and downs," they said. "But they have been proactive in therapy and very spiritual and honest with one another."

The second source added that the rapper "has made some huge life changes to be the best partner and parent that he can be."

And a third source built on what the two others said, adding, "They feel this is a new chapter for their relationship and a second chance. They have gone through a lot together but feel a positive renewed energy and are in a good place right now."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first child together. (Image credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

News broke earlier this week that Fox was expecting her fourth child, her first with her current partner. She shares children Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK is dad to daughter Casie, 15.

To announce the happy news, Fox shared a photo in which she showed off her baby bump, plus one of a positive pregnancy test. She captioned the post, "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," a reference to the pregnancy loss she has previously experienced.

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) A photo posted by on

Fox and MGK got together sometime in 2020, and got engaged in January 2022. They had a public blip circa February 2023 when Fox' mysterious social media activity sparked cheating and breakup rumors.

The two have laid much lower ever since, and their romance appears to be back in track. Congratulations to the parents-to-be!