Meghan Markle Was Filmed Handing a Water Bottle to a Woman Who Was Coughing

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Meghan Markle has many haters, but thankfully her fans are there to balance the narrative with positive messages about the Duchess of Sussex.
One fan posted a short video from Markle and Prince Harry's appearance at the United Nations on Monday, July 18, on Twitter to set the record straight.
In it, the royal spouses appear to be readying themselves for Harry's speech, with the duke looking pretty nervous and his wife sweetly reassuring him by holding his hand in hers on her lap.
At one point in the video, a woman sat behind them begins to cough, and the duchess offers her a bottle of water from her bag, which the woman gladly accepts.
The Twitter user captioned the video, "To offer your bottle of water to another woman who is coughing tells me more of Duchess Meghan's character, than any hit piece book written about her. #MeghanMarkle #NelsonMandelaDay2022"
When they say "hit piece book," this Sussex fan is presumably referring to Tom Bower's bombshell new biography Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors (opens in new tab), which hit shelves in the U.K. yesterday and is already making waves among royal watchers.
Bower is known for being extremely critical of his subjects, which have previously counted among them Prince Charles and Simon Cowell.
Bower's reporting is typically fairly factual and accurate (though it's quite hard to prove elements like private conversations, etc.); however, his use of adjectives to describe the duchess paints an especially negative picture of her, which should be taken with a grain of salt if possible.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Meghan Markle Reportedly Got Her Wikipedia Page Changed After She Met Prince Harry
Tom Bower reveals details.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince George Looks So Adorable in 9th Birthday Portrait by Kate Middleton
The grin on this boy :)
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
24 Hours in Beauty With Taraji P. Henson
The BODY by TPH founder on her beauty holy grails, signature look, and why not taking calls on Sundays is essential to her self-care routine.
By Deena Campbell
-
Meghan Markle Reportedly Got Her Wikipedia Page Changed After She Met Prince Harry
Tom Bower reveals details.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince George Looks So Adorable in 9th Birthday Portrait by Kate Middleton
The grin on this boy :)
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Is Apparently Being Timed With 'The Crown'
The Sussexes have yet to confirm said series.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Once Described the Racism She Encountered in College
She wrote about it in an essay.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Be in Boston This December for the Earthshot Prize
Deets!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princes William and Harry "Were Never Allowed" to Order Late-Night Snacks, Royal Chef Says
Being royal doesn't mean your every whim is catered to.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Be "Summoned" After Taking a Helicopter Against the Queen's Wishes, Claims Royal Expert
HM is not a fan of their preferred travel method.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Probably Not "Enjoying" the Buzz Around Tom Bower's New Biography
He doesn't hold back.
By Iris Goldsztajn