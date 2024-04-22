Nicola Peltz Beckham Skipped Her Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party—But There’s a Reason

The nonexistent Nicola/Victoria feud continues to not exist.

Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Likely seeking to avoid ongoing feud rumors about her and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham made sure to clarify why she wasn’t in attendance at Victoria’s star-studded 50th birthday party over the weekend, held at the posh (see what we did there?) members club Oswald’s in London’s Mayfair district Saturday night.

Victoria Beckham 50th birthday party

Victoria and David Beckham celebrated her landmark 50th birthday in London over the weekend.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Per Nicola’s Instagram, she was spending time with her grandmother, who she affectionately calls “Naunni.” Nicola—who is married to Victoria’s eldest child with husband David, Brooklyn—shared photos on her Instagram Story, per Entertainment Tonight, including one of her grandmother giving her a hug, followed by a group shot of Victoria, David, and their kids, where Nicola explained why she wasn’t in the photo.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful mil [mother-in-law] @victoriabeckham,” Nicola wrote. “I’m so so sad I’m not there to celebrate you and hug you. Sending all my love from me and my naunni. I miss you all so much.”

Victoria Beckham 50th birthday party

Victoria's daughter-in-law Nicola wrote an explanation as to why she wasn't at her mother-in-law's party on Saturday night, likely seeking to avoid the persistent feud rumors.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Victoria Beckham 50th birthday party

Nicola and her Naunni.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Nicola is extremely close to her grandmother—per People, her Naunni was even her maid of honor at her wedding to Brooklyn two years ago this month. Alongside the photo of them hugging, Nicola wrote, “My world in my arms.”

In the years since their marriage, both Nicola and Victoria have debunked rumors of a rift between them. Alongside a photo marking Victoria’s actual birthday on April 17, Nicola wrote “happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham i love you so much and I love being your dance partner forever,” alongside a photo of them embracing.

Victoria Beckham 50th birthday party

Victoria's party included a performance of "Stop" by the Spice Girls, and plenty of celebrity cameos.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Though Nicola wasn’t able to make it, seemingly everyone else was—not the least of which were the Spice Girls, who performed their 1997 hit “Stop,” complete with dance moves (making us crave even more this surprise project Mel B keeps hinting at). In addition to Mel B (aka Melanie Brown, aka Scary Spice), Mel C (aka Melanie Chisholm, aka Sporty Spice), Geri Halliwell Horner (aka Ginger Spice), and Emma Bunton (aka Baby Spice), guests like Salma Hayek, Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, and Charlotte Tilbury were on hand, as well as, of course, David and their four kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

The fashion designer—who broke her foot while working out in February and hobbled into her party on crutches, looking fantastic nonetheless in a sheer mint green gown—was carried out of her bash via a sweet piggyback ride courtesy of David. Of the evening, she wrote on Instagram “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much. #SpiceUpYourLife.”

