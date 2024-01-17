Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix' First Birthday: "You Make My Life Complete"

Paris Hilton is sweetly celebrating her son Phoenix Reum's first year on the planet.
The star took to Instagram to honor the little one's birthday, sharing a series of adorable photos of him just loving life.
"One year ago, a beautiful angel baby entered our lives, bringing so much love and happiness," the "Stars Are Blind" singer wrote.
"My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true. You make my life complete ... Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I’m endlessly grateful to be your mommy. Celebrating your first of many birthdays, Baby P – here’s to a lifetime of laughter, love, and wonderful adventures with our cutesie crew! Happy 1st Birthday!"
The mom of two's sister Nicky Hilton wrote, "Cutest birthday boy"
Demi Lovato commented, "So precious!!!"
A photo posted by parishilton on
Paris shares Phoenix with husband Carter Reum, and the happy couple also made the surprise announcement that they had welcomed a daughter named London in November 2023.
Paris and Carter welcomed both of their little ones via surrogate, a fact which the Paris in Love star has been very open about.
"Surrogacy was a difficult decision to make," she admitted on her show. "I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public. So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter’s, we decided to have a surrogate carry him."
Paris has been super candid about the experience of being a new mom generally, and, frankly, it's been a breath of fresh air all around.
