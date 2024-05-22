Travis Kelce Doesn't Even Have Proposing to Taylor Swift "On His Radar," Sources Claim

Travis Kelce won't be saying "marry me, Juliet" anytime soon.

According to sources, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has no intention of proposing to girlfriend Taylor Swift in the near future—despite their romance going from strength to strength since last summer.

"Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon," one source told Us Weekly. "It’s not even on his radar. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration."

Despite caring "very deeply" for Swift, Kelce is "just not there yet," the insider added.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are spotted together on a date in Lake Como, Italy. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Swift and Kelce have been dating since at least September 2023, which means they've only been together for less than a year. While there are no rules in terms of the "right" time to propose, it's not exactly shocking that they're not quite ready to put a ring on it yet—paper or otherwise.

Of course, fans are obsessed with these two's relationship, so the question of an impending proposal has been ongoing since they got together.

Back in December, there were reports that Swift might be seen sporting an engagement ring as soon as February—though this turned out not to be true.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In February ahead of the Super Bowl, Kelce was asked the very cheeky question, "Is there going to be another ring ... besides the Super Bowl ring if you win on Sunday?"

He replied, "I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all my mind’s focused on right now."

Reporter:: Is there going to be another ring if you besides the Super Bowl ring if you win in Sunday?Travis Kelce: I’m focused on getting this ring avid that’s all my mind’s focused on. pic.twitter.com/wSbSpK4OlrFebruary 6, 2024

Meanwhile, a source said last month about Swift, "she’s getting nervous about things going wrong—or that he’ll wind up thinking the fame is too much." They added, "She wants a happy ending with Travis. She is worried about jinxing things."

While the popstar was in a relationship with ex Joe Alwyn, they were often embroiled in engagement or even secret wedding rumors—which Swift's publicist Tree Paine once slammed as "insane" and "fabricated lies." Whew.

Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these. pic.twitter.com/cFi0wQc9cpDecember 1, 2023

Ultimately, one of the issues that drove Swift and Alwyn to break up in the spring of 2023 was reportedly his aversion to the spotlight. "Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public," one source claimed at the time.

Happily, though, Kelce has been more than open about being totally fine with the fame that comes from dating one of the most successful women on the planet.

Speaking of the newfound level of media and fan attention on him, he said last month, "I think it was all the home videos my mom used to have with the old camcorder, the handheld joint, at the house. I just always felt comfortable with the camera on me and the lights on me.

"I love a good challenge. I get excited for a challenge. Something that I haven't done before is something that really makes me focus. And there's something about that that I got a love for."

Far from shying away from the spotlight, Kelce is leaning in further—especially since, at 34, he may not be too far off retirement from the NFL and will need to think about next steps.

Alongside the greater success of his podcast New Heights amid his relationship with Swift, Kelce has recently landed a new acting role on the TV show Grotesquerie alongside Niecy Nash-Betts, AND is reportedly in talks to potentially host a game show.