Prince Harry Says "The Door Is Always Open" for Attending the Coronation in New Interview Trailer

For months, speculation has been rife as to whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would attend King Charles' coronation in May.
Now, we have heard from Harry himself and we have... even less of an answer.
In a new trailer for the Duke of Sussex' interview for ITV, Tom Bradby asks Harry point blank if he would attend the coronation if he was invited.
Refusing to answer either way, Harry said, "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."
In a previous trailer, Harry had claimed that his father and brother showed "no willingness to reconcile," a claim which a royal source called "complete and unadulterated nonsense."
In the new clip, Harry also says, "I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better."
Asked whether his brother would say, "Harry, how could you do this to me?" he answered, "He'd probably say all sorts of different things."
One of the main points of contention for critics of the Sussexes has been that their claims of invasion of privacy are at odds with their willingness to reveal royal secrets.
Asked about this, Harry responded, "That would be the accusation from the people that don't understand, or don't want to believe, that my family have been briefing the press." This mirrors claims he previously made in Netflix' Harry & Meghan docuseries, released in December.
Harry's interview with Tom Bradby will air on Jan. 8 on ITV.
“The door is always open.” Prince Harry sits down for an exclusive interview with Tom Bradby this Sunday at 9pm on ITV1. Harry: The Interview | Watch on ITV1 or stream on ITVX at 9pm on Jan 8.@tombradby #ITV #ITVX pic.twitter.com/dJotkK7pOzJanuary 5, 2023
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
