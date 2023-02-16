Rihanna's Baby Is A 'Vogue' Cover Star Before His First Birthday

Of course Rihanna's first-born child is already a superstar.
The singer and ASAP Rocky's son, who was born in May 2022, joined his famous parents in a photoshoot for the cover of the latest British Vogue, and the result is gorgeous, with the baby laughing happily in his dad's arms while RiRi strikes a pose in the foreground.
"You are giving poses," Rihanna apparently said to her son during the shoot.
As part of her cover interview, the star opened up about what life has been like with the child they only call "baby" in public, since his name has not yet been revealed.
"We’re best friends with a baby," she said about herself and Rocky.
"We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer."
She also revealed that the baby and his dad have an adorable bond. "I’m just sitting on the sidelines when they’re together," she said.
"I’m literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father. And I’m like: 'Didn’t I give birth to you? What is going on?'"
She continued, "Their connection is undeniable. The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire."
Rihanna has been absolutely loving being a new mom (and as you've likely heard by now, she'll be a mom of two soon enough as well).
"Oh, my God, it’s legendary," she said of this experience. "It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever.
"You literally try to remember it—and there are photos of my life before—but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because… Because it doesn’t matter."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
