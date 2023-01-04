2022 Was "Extraordinary and Traumatic" for the Royal Family, Expert Says

As we go into this new year, many of us will be taking stock of just how much happened last year—and the Royal Family isn't exempt, especially with the year they had.

"2022 was an extraordinary and traumatic year in so many ways," royal expert Jennie Bond tells OK!.

"It had lots of ups and downs—the Platinum Jubilee, the Queen’s passing, her funeral and the continuation of the Prince Harry and Meghan saga."

Now, though, royals have the coronation on May 6 to look forward to. Of course, everyone is still wondering whether the Sussexes will a) be invited and b) attend, after the revelations they've made via their various media projects.

"They will receive an invitation because Charles is a loving father," Bond says.

"It’s only five years since Charles was on Radio 4 and called him 'darling boy.' That’s how he always talked about him. A lot has happened in five years, but he will always remain Harry’s dad. I cannot conceive that they would not be invited, unless he says something so completely dreadful."

Bond is of course referring to Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, which will come out on Jan. 10, as well as his interviews with Anderson Cooper and Tom Bradby.

We don't yet know what the Duke of Sussex will choose to reveal about the royals—especially Charles and William—but there is a great deal of concern about it. Still, it doesn't look like the revelations made in Netflix' Harry & Meghan were enough to get the Sussexes uninvited to the coronation, so maybe the memoir and interviews won't be either.