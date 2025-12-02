Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Are Staying Put at Royal Lodge Over Christmas, Per Insider

The former Duke and Duchess of York have received an official move-out date.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor looking serious
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have yet to move out of their longtime home, Royal Lodge, after King Charles stripped his brother of all of his titles and honors in October. The former couple, who divorced in 1996, were also evicted from the historic property, with Andrew moving to an undisclosed house on the Sandringham estate and Ferguson left to find her own accommodation. But ahead of the Royal Family's annual Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, it's been revealed that Andrew won't be living on the Norfolk estate just yet.

Sources have previously shared that the former Duke and Duchess of York haven't left Royal Lodge yet as they're struggling to downsize, and might not move until February. However, a new insider has revealed to People that Sarah and Andrew have been asked to evict the property by January 31.

The source shared that Ferguson is house-hunting and is currently "looking for a place in Windsor." Sarah and Andrew have been based at Royal Lodge, located in Windsor Great Park, for the past two decades, so it's unsurprising that her next home will likely be situated nearby.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrive for the Requiem Mass service for Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025 in London, England. Katharine, Duchess of Kent was married to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. She died on September 4 at the age of 92 at Kensington Palace surrounded by her family. Having converted to Catholicism in 1994, her funeral takes place at Westminster Cathedral and is the first Catholic funeral to be held for a member of the royal family in modern British history. Her Royal Highness will be laid to rest at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images)

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are seen at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September.

Sarah Ferguson wearing a green coat walking to church on Christmas in 2023

Last year, Sarah and Andrew opted to stay home for Christmas rather than attend the Royal Family's celebrations in Norfolk, given the fallout from the former duke's association with Jeffrey Epstein and his Chinese spy scandal. With their respected moves anticipated to take place next month, this Christmas would be the ex-couple's final opportunity to spend a holiday at Royal Lodge.

While previous reports have suggested that Fergie is considering moving into a converted shed on daughter Princess Beatrice's Cotswolds property, her representative shot down those claims. "She is assessing a number of options currently, and no final decision has been made," Ferguson's rep said, per an earlier report from People.

Another source backed up the statement, telling People that the former duchess plans to "move forward independently" and will not be looking for assistance with her home.

A royal source recently told the Sun that even though the public likely saw Andrew and Sarah's eviction as immediate, these things take some time. "He has a large house where he has lived for a long time and he will be moving into a more modest house so, logically, it won’t happen this side of Christmas," the insider said of the ex-prince.

