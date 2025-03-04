Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Celebrate Meghan Markle's New Netflix Show With an Amazing Gift
The little royals paid tribute to their mom's success in the sweetest way.
Meghan Markle's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan has finally arrived. As well as paying tribute to her own royal wedding cake in the series, Duchess Meghan discusses several family members, including husband Prince Harry, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. In honor of the show's launch, Archie and Lilibet decided to surprise their mom with an adorable gift.
To celebrate the launch of With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex posted a series of Instagram Stories, one of which revealed the sweetest gift from her two kids. Along with a beautiful bunch of pink and white flowers, a large handwritten message read, "Congratulations mamma! We love your show and we love you!" The message was signed from Lili, Archie, and Papa. Clearly, the Sussexes are extremely proud of Meghan's latest achievement.
In a key moment during the show, Duchess Meghan shared with friend Mindy Kaling that she no longer uses the surname Markle. "People wouldn't believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box," Kaling said during episode 2. "It's so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm Sussex now."
Explaining why she'd adopted Sussex as her surname over Markle, by which she's publicly known, the duchess explained, "You have kids and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children.' I didn't know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, this is our family name, our little family name."
The Duchess of Sussex also discussed the importance of her new surname during a March 3 interview with People, saying, "I think as the kids get older, they're so excited about, 'Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?' I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
