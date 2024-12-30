The Best Royal Fashion Moments of 2024

In the royal fashion world of 2024, it was a year of subtle statements and strategic appearances—especially when one of the biggest style stars, Kate Middleton, was largely out of the public eye as she fought cancer.

After her diagnosis, Princess Kate's rare public appearances became the fashion equivalent of a surprise album drop—brief, but absolutely electrifying. When the Princess of Wales did step out, the beige trouser suits of 2023 were replaced with carefully curated outfits like bold red coats and sophisticated shift dresses.

Meanwhile, Queen Letizia of Spain continued her reign as the ultimate power dresser of Europe, and let's not forget Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, whose bold choices continued to be a masterclass in royal fashion risk-taking.

Below, take a trip down memory lane with some of the year's best royal looks.

The Princess of Wales at the Wimbledon's Men's Finals

The princess looked pretty in purple during her second public appearance of the year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In July, the Princess of Wales delighted royal fans by attending the Wimbledon men's tennis finals with Princess Charlotte and Pippa Middleton, and her punchy purple dress proved to be the perfect sartorial statement.

The royal had only attended Trooping the Colour—her first royal appearance of the year—a few weeks prior, and fans treated her to a standing ovation when she entered the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC). Her Safiyaa midi dress paid tribute to the AELTC (its colors are green and purple) while also representing a color of royalty and courage—perhaps a nod to her own journey.

Shockingly, her exact dress is still available—consider it your wedding guest wardrobe inspo for 2025.

The Duchess of Sussex in Colombia

Markle looked chic in a navy sleeveless suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Meghan Markle stepped out in this tailored vest and trousers by Veronica Beard during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Colombia tour, my first reaction was "this is the best thing she's ever worn." Anyone can wear a boring navy blue suit, but replacing a blazer with a more interesting vest took this look from basic businesswear to a standout fashion statement.

In hindsight, I should have bought the outfit at the time (live and learn), but the vest and pants are still available in extremely limited sizes if you act swiftly.

Queen Maxima in the Netherlands

The Dutch queen wore a sophisticated gray look in October. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While some royals like to keep it safe in terms of fashion, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is definitely not one of them. She's forever turning up in bold colors and interesting shapes, and October 2024 was no exception.

The Dutch queen chose to repeat a look she first wore in 2022, choosing a dove gray coat by Benchellal with an attention-getting drapey collar that gave off serious vintage vibes. She paired it with a matching beret as she attended a Moroccan Fashion Statements exhibit in Utrecht, Netherlands.

Princess Madeleine at the Nobel Prize Ceremony

Madeleine brought some glamour to the Nobel Prize. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While we never got to see the Princess of Wales in a tiara this year, the European royals more than made up for it. On Dec. 10, Princess Madeleine shimmered in an emerald green evening gown—and a seriously stunning diamond tiara—as she attended the 2024 Nobel Prize ceremony.

The princess, who recently moved back to Sweden from Florida, looked incredible in a Fadi El Khoury design with a sustainable twist. Per the designer (via Vogue Scandinavia), it was crafted from "discarded fabrics sourced from renowned fashion houses."

"The large skirt is decorated with an abstract wave pattern in chiffon ribbons, and beneath these layers, the dress is further adorned with matching embroidery to ensure cohesion and elegance throughout," he continued. Madeleine added even more sparkle with her family's Connaught Diamond Tiara and added emerald and diamond earrings to bring out the green in her gown.

Queen Letizia at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Letizia went for Dior at the Paris Olympics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Letizia looks just as fabulous in Zara as she does in a runway look, but when it came to the Paris Olympics, she turned to none other than Christian Dior, naturellement.

The Spanish queen showed up in a look straight off the Dior couture spring 2024 runway as she arrived with King Felipe for a reception at the Spanish Embassy in Paris. The sleeveless dress featured a black bodice covered in gold beading and embroidery to form a fleur-de-lis, which also serves as a French symbol of royalty.

The piece's full white skirt was similarly intricate, featuring row after row of embroidery. After all, when it comes to the Olympics, why not go for the gold?