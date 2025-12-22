Why Prince William Couldn't Stop Laughing at a "Surprise" Involving "Banter" and a "Lot of Fun" During Charity Visit With Son Prince George
"That is very common whenever he visits."
Prince George followed in dad Prince William's footsteps on December 20 by visiting charity The Passage, where he helped serve Christmas dinner to unhoused people. The Prince of Wales made the very same visit as a kid when his mom, Princess Diana, took him to support the charity in 1993. According to The Passage's CEO, Mick Clarke, William found one "surprise" particularly funny during the visit.
In video footage shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales's official YouTube account, George and William were presented with some Aston Villa Christmas crackers. As proud supporters of the soccer team, the gesture apparently created a "lot of banter," Clarke shared (via GB News).
"[It was] a nice surprise, and I made it clear that I hadn't arranged it," Clarke explained. "But yeah, they loved it." He continued, "It led to a lot of banter and a lot of fun. And that's one of the things that is very common whenever he comes and visits—there is a lot of banter, a lot of fun, and a lot of enjoyment."
The significance of George's visit to The Passage was not lost on William, and the pair paid tribute to the Prince of Wales's late mom, Princess Diana. In an Instagram post, the royals shared a photo taken during Diana and William's visit in 1993, highlighting just how special George's own visit to the charity was.
"Christmas at The Passage, 32 years apart," the caption explained. "December 1993: Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince William, and Passage Chefs...December 2025: Prince William, Prince George, and Head Chef Claudette."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Prince George had the honor of signing his name underneath Diana's signature in the venue's guest book, which left him "very touched," according to Clarke. Understandably, seeing George sign his name below Diana's was apparently "a proud-dad moment" for William, Clarke noted. According to The Passage's CEO, William told George, "That's my mom. And this was the very first day that she took me to The Passage."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.