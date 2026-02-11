Prince William Admits He Has "No Idea" What He's Doing When It Comes to Hobby Prince George Is "Fascinated" By
The Prince of Wales took part in one of his son's favorite activities while visiting Saudi Arabia.
Prince William might have been on a diplomatic mission during his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia this week, but the Prince of Wales also had time for a bit of fun. On the second day of his trip to the Middle East, William took part in an E-sports tournament with Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, and it's an activity that Prince George seems to be especially into.
As Hello! noted, the Prince of Wales lost both games of Rocket League he played against the Saudi prince on February 10. Although he claimed he had "no idea what I'm doing," his teammate noted that the prince "was very good" at the game.
"He shook my hands afterwards and said 'very nice to play with you,'" 24-year-old Abdullah said. "I am very proud."
Another player taking part on Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud's team, noted, "It was very fun to play with both princes. It wasn’t easy actually, Prince William was a good opponent and it was very close."
The event would likely have been a hit with 12-year-old Prince George.
During a 2022 event at the BAFTA headquarters in London, the Prince of Wales noted that his kids "do definitely like gaming, they're fascinated by that." He added, "George particularly, he’s more interested in it. The other two are a bit too small, but they love the films.”
Although his children are gaming fans, the Prince of Wales also noted the need to keep their screen time to a minimum. "At the moment, it’s trying to regulate the gaming," he said at the time, adding, "monitoring screen time. Got to be careful of that."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.