Prince William Admits He Has "No Idea" What He's Doing When It Comes to Hobby Prince George Is "Fascinated" By

Prince William might have been on a diplomatic mission during his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia this week, but the Prince of Wales also had time for a bit of fun. On the second day of his trip to the Middle East, William took part in an E-sports tournament with Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, and it's an activity that Prince George seems to be especially into.

As Hello! noted, the Prince of Wales lost both games of Rocket League he played against the Saudi prince on February 10. Although he claimed he had "no idea what I'm doing," his teammate noted that the prince "was very good" at the game.

"He shook my hands afterwards and said 'very nice to play with you,'" 24-year-old Abdullah said. "I am very proud."

Another player taking part on Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud's team, noted, "It was very fun to play with both princes. It wasn’t easy actually, Prince William was a good opponent and it was very close."

Prince William takes part in an E-sports tournament on February 10. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The event would likely have been a hit with 12-year-old Prince George.

During a 2022 event at the BAFTA headquarters in London, the Prince of Wales noted that his kids "do definitely like gaming, they're fascinated by that." He added, "George particularly, he’s more interested in it. The other two are a bit too small, but they love the films.”

Although his children are gaming fans, the Prince of Wales also noted the need to keep their screen time to a minimum. "At the moment, it’s trying to regulate the gaming," he said at the time, adding, "monitoring screen time. Got to be careful of that."