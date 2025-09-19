Donald Trump May Have Mixed Up Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla at the State Banquet

As smoothly as the royal family's state visit with Donald and Melania Trump seems to have gone so far, it hasn't been entirely free of awkward moments.

On Friday, royal watchers were buzzing online about what seemed to be a snafu moment from Trump during his speech at the state banquet on Wednesday night.

According Us Weekly, video footage from the formal event, which was held at Windsor Castle, seemed to show the 79-year-old politician confusing two women in the royal family—Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

In a clip from his speech at the banquet, Trump can be seen looking at Kate as he says thank you to the "Queen"—whom he described as "very, very special," but whose actual name he didn't same in the speech. The mismatch—looking to Kate while verbally expressing gratitude to the "Queen"—made many viewers wonder if it was evidence of a case of momentary confusion on Trump's part.

During his speech, Trump also made a point to thank both King Charles and Queen Camilla for their “extraordinary graciousness" and to say that he was “deeply grateful” for having the honor of being the first U.S. president to make a second state visit to the U.K. (Trump made his first state visit to the country during his first term, in 2019).

King Charles also took the opportunity to deliver a speech at the banquet.

King Charles delivering his speech at the State Banquet at Windsor Castle for Donald Trump's State visit on September 17, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In his speech, Charles called Trump's historic second state visit a "unique and important occasion" that "reflects the enduring bond" and "special" relationship between the United States and United Kingdom.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Mr. President, as we approach the 250th anniversary of the declaration of independence next year, it is remarkable to think just how far we have come," Charles said during his speech (per The Independent). "I cannot help but wonder what our forebears from 1776 would make of this friendship today."

The King went on to speak more about the shared history between the U.S. and U.K., to express his own admiration for America, and even to make a few good-humored jokes, maintaining the light-hearted tone that's defined much of the state visit.

“Today, however, we celebrate a relationship between our two countries that surely neither Washington nor King George III could possibly have imagined," the King continued. "The ocean may still divide us, but in so many other ways we are now the closest of kin. Mr President, you have spoken of your pride in your British roots. In fact, not only have you set foot on British soil twice in the last two months alone, but I understand that British soil makes for rather splendid golf courses!"