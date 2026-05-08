When I think of packing a carry-on for a trip to Saint-Tropez, I imagine breezy Zimmermann dresses and an entire rainbow of flip-flops. The South of France sunshine demands accessories that show off your pedicure, at least in my book. Amal Clooney is definitely with me on clothes cut for soaking up the sun, but we differ where our preferred summer footwear comes into play.

The human rights lawyer just docked in Saint-Tropez for a romantic weekend celebrating husband George Clooney's 65th birthday on May 7. Her birthday party outfit seemed straight out of the French Riviera playbook until her footwear came into view. It all started with a beaded, flowy tank top layered over a black skort, lined with the same multicolor embellishments. (Knowing Amal Clooney, they belong to a vintage set—but the exact designer behind them wasn't available at press time.) Then came her shoes: a pair of suede boots hitting at her mid-calf. To finish, she toted a small, black leather bag and sported extra-oversize sunglasses.

Amal Clooney docked in Saint-Tropez on May 7 with an anti-beach outfit on display. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Amal Clooney was reportedly heading to Saint-Tropez's famed Club 55 for lunch with a close-knit group of friends. More photos of the outing captured her in her anti-beach footwear—traipsing by the sand with zero indication her feet were sweltering inside. (Mine would be.)

Latest Videos From

Clooney is the sort of star who doesn't use a stylist, so there's no one to dial up for answers about her norm-breaking beach footwear but Clooney herself. If I had to guess, the star was devoted to her look's runway origins and wanted the full coordinating effect, sand dunes and bright sunshine aside.

I love Clooney's commitment to her head-to-toe coordinating outfit, but I'll need a bit more exposure to come around on summertime suede boots. So for anyone else planning a South of France getaway, ahead I've gathered my favorite sandals to pack on a beach vacation.

Shop Saint-Tropez Sandals

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TOPICS Amal Clooney