Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall's Royal Ascot Outfits Breathe New Life Into Spring Pastels
The two have invented a new category of royal dressing: cousin coordination.
The week of June 18 will go down in history as a feast for royal fashion. First there was Princess Kate's meaningful Trooping the Colour appearance, in a repurposed white coronation dress by Jenny Packham that matched her daughter, Princess Charlotte. Then there was Princess Eugenie in a timeless little black dress on the international fashion awards circuit. Last but not least? Both Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall appeared at the 2024 Royal Ascot on Tuesday, June 18, in outfits that subtly coordinated while sticking to the regal dress code.
For the uninitiated: The Royal Ascot is an annual five days of horse races hosted by Britain's reigning monarchs (in this case, King Charles III and Queen Camilla) at the Ascot Racecourse right outside of London. Around 300,000 spectators come to see the races and the associated fashion. Between daily royal processions into the races and the enormous swath of London society in attendance, there are usually a lot of excellent dresses and even more iconic hats to take in.
Princess Eugenie was the first sighting to get fashion people excited about this year's lineup. She arrived in a pastel green dress by Diane von Furstenberg, featuring a twisted neckline and a flowing skirt. Enhancing the fresh floral energy of her light dress, she added a pair of bow-embellished Aquazzura pumps—one of her favorite footwear designers—and two total pieces of headgear: a slanted, flat fascinator and a gigantic peony hair clip.
Princess Eugenie wasn't the only royal (or rather, royal-adjacent) winning the Ascot's first fashion race. Equestrian, Olympian, and cousin to the princess Zara Tindall arranged a Royal Ascot outfit that transformed sunshine into a bright midi dress. At the same time, it inadvertently played off Princess Eugenie's outfit.
Tindall grounded her look in a yellow dress with a semi-sheer bodice and exaggerated puff sleeves. She color-coordinated from tip to toe, with a slanted sunhat of her own and a pair of nude, pointed-toe pumps. (Exact credits for her look weren't yet published at press time.) Between the shades of pastel, the similarly shaped hats, and the affinity for no-nonsense yet elegant footwear, it seemed as though the royal cousins were on the same style wavelength for the day.
The Royal Ascot will run through June 22, raising hopes for more royal style moments that turn the event into a family affair. Instead of attending the race's opening, Princess Beatrice had a low-maintenance travel day en route to Cannes Lions, a marketing summit, where she discussed artificial intelligence on a panel. She's only a few hours away from London should she decide to coordinate with her sister, Princess Eugenie.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are skilled at presenting a united front while letting their personal style shine through. Take their recent garden party dresses as an example, where they channeled fresh spring flowers in their own ways: Beatrice in bright pink and Eugenie in soft cream.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Beatrice, Zara, and Eugenie may be the only members of their generation royal watchers see for a few more appearances. Princess Kate was feeling well enough amid her cancer treatments to stand by King Charles III's side at Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15, but GB News reports that Kate Middleton will not be present at this week's running of the Royal Ascot. She last attended the event in 2023, wearing a resplendent red Alexander McQueen dress. Here's hoping the entire family can stand together—and dress together—next year.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
17 Sephora Products That Saved My Beauty Routine During Summer Vacation
Tom Ford's Soliel Blanc Shimmer Body Oil is my MVP.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Inside Princess Kate’s Bold Decision to Return to Public Life on Her Own Terms—and How Her Jenny Packham Rewear Was a Strategic Part of Keeping Her Return a Secret
The repurposing of a dress originally worn last year wasn’t just a nod to sustainability.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Trying to Guess When Princess Kate Will Make Her Next Public Appearance Is a Futile Effort—But Seeing Her at Wimbledon “Wouldn’t Surprise Me At All,” Royal Author Says
“That is something that will bring her joy.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Céline Dion Makes Her Grand Red Carpet Comeback in a Head-to-Toe White Outfit
With celebrity stylist Law Roach jumping out of retirement to style the Canadian singer.
By India Roby Published
-
Serena Williams Handles Business in a Ballet Pink Suit and Sheer Shirt for Gucci's Front Row
She made Gucci's front row so much prettier.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Princess Eugenie Remixes a Timeless Little Black Dress With Florals All Over
Her evening look can easily be recreated.
By India Roby Published
-
Blake Lively Pairs $19,000 Cut-Out Valentino Jeans With the Most Basic White Tank
She also found a way to do naked dressing with denim.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Ralph Lauren's Team USA Uniforms for the 2024 Olympic Games Are So Much More Than Red, White, and Blue
Ralph Lauren is outfitting Olympic athletes in clever twists on its most iconic pieces.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kaia Gerber's Celine Pilates Princess Uniform Really Is Fit for Royalty
The model is now the face of Celine's elevated Pilates gear.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Remixes the Mary Janes Trend in the Most Laid-Back Way
Hint: It's a twist on the Mary Janes trend.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Selena Gomez Pairs Summer's Easiest Shirt Trend With Under-$100 Zara Sandals and a $3,200 Bag
Take notes for your next date night.
By Halie LeSavage Published