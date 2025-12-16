Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte Twin in Coordinating Bow-Trimmed Hairstyles for Royal Christmas Lunch

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte can't get enough of hair bows lately, and on December 16, they showed off a mother/daughter matching moment as they attended King Charles's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

Although all of the extended relatives aren't invited to Sandringham for Christmas every year, members of the Royal Family gather en masse for The King's festive lunch, and Prince William was photographed driving his family to the party on Tuesday. Prince George and Prince Louis's heads are barely visible in photos shared by Hello! on Instagram, but Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate's sweet bow-trimmed hairstyles are on full festive display.

Both mom and daughter wore their hair half back in a bow barrette, with Princess Kate wearing the same black velvet design she sported at a VE Day concert in May. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte tied her hair back with a bright red ribbon to contrast with her burgundy outfit.

Princess Charlotte wore a bow-trimmed hairstyle to the Together at Christmas concert earlier this month. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wore the same hair bow to a VE Day concert in May. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie drove together to the Christmas lunch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the second time this month Princess Charlotte has worn her hair with an on-trend bow following her appearance at the Together at Christmas concert on December 5.

As for the rest of Kate's look, the Princess of Wales wore the same bright red Alessandra Rich dress she chose for Mary Berry's holiday baking special in 2019. The pussybow dress features a whimsical dotted pattern with hearts, and she paired it with dangling mother-of-pearl Van Cleef Magic Alhambra earrings.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie sported a pair of whimsical candy cane earrings as she was photographed riding to the party with Princess Beatrice. Eugenie's festive jewelry follows a pair of snowmen earrings she wore to her niece Athena's christening last week and the reindeer-themed nails she sported to the 2015 Christmas lunch.

Princess Anne was also spotted driving to the party with her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, along with Duchess Sophie, Lady Louise, Prince Edward and various royal cousins like Princess Margaret's daughter, Sarah Chatto.

