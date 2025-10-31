All Signs of the Former Prince Andrew Have Been Erased From Official Royal Document After Unprecedented Move By King Charles

In the wake of news of King Charles' decision to strip his brother, Andrew, of his "prince" title, the disgraced royal. has been removed from the Official Roll of the Peerage.

As the Daily Mail reports, "the Roll of the Peerage is a public record of peers and peerages of England, Scotland, Ireland, Great Britain and the United Kingdom," which "contains 185 pages of names including hereditary peers, members of the House of Lords and members of the Royal Family."

The disgraced former prince's removal from the Roll of Peerage was swift, coming the morning following the Palace's announcement that Andrew had been stripped of his "prince" title and will now be known as "Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

Andrew will also formally lose his other formal titles as the Duke of York, the Earl of Inverness, and Baron Killyleagh and his royal style of greeting, meaning he is no longer to be addressed as "His Royal Highness."

Additionally, the former prince will also have his membership of the Order of the Garter and Victorian Order removed.

As the Daily Mail points out, being removed from the Roll of the Peerage does not remove the actual peerage itself, which is something that would require an Act of Parliament.

King Charles seemed keen to make Andrew's demotion official as quickly as possible, as the Daily Mail also reported that it's understood that the King "chose not to abolish the Dukedom of York with an Act of Parliament as it would take up too much time."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a statement announcing the King's decision to strip Andrew of his prince title, the Palace explained that "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and upmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," Buckingham Palace concluded.