Kate Middleton Joked This Animal Is "The Worst" During Lighthearted St. Patrick's Day Moment
The Princess of Wales engaged with a fuzzy member of the Irish Guards on March 17.
Princess Kate was forced to miss St. Patrick's Day last year as she fought cancer, but on Monday, March 17, the royal returned to her regular duties as honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards. Channeling Queen Elizabeth in a repeat Alexander McQueen coat, the Princess of Wales spent time with members of the regiment, including their adorable Irish Wolf Hound mascot, Turlough Mór (a.k.a. Seamus). But while speaking with the dog's handler, the princess revealed her thoughts about another furry friend.
Seamus's handler, Joseph Aldridge, told People that he enjoyed a "lovely chat" with Princess Kate during the event. After the princess praised the dog for "being well-behaved," Aldridge replied, "He is but he can be unpredictable!"
According to the mag, Kate "laughed and said, 'Horses are the worst.'" However, Aldridge continued that the princess "loves all animals," adding the Princess of Wales wished him and Seamus a "happy St. Patrick's Day."
It's long been rumored that Princess Kate is allergic to horses, but in 2011, a palace spokesperson told E! News that it wasn't true. The same year, Clarisa Ru, whose husband served as president of the Santa Barbara Polo Club at the time, told told People (via Hello!) that she spoke with Kate, who told her, "I'm actually allergic to them, but the more time one spends with them the less allergic you become."
It's possible the royal is just not a fan of horses in general. In an episode of the "Palace Confidential" podcast, the Daily Mail’s Jo Elvin said, "I think you can’t be royal and not love horses." However, the publication's editor-at-large Charlotte Griffiths replied, "Catherine doesn’t. She doesn’t like riding. I think she's allergic."
Even if Kate might not be the biggest fan of horses (unlike Queen Elizabeth), it seems like Princess Charlotte inherited her great-grandmother's love of riding.
One animal Kate especially loves, however, is dogs. The Wales family owns a black Cocker Spaniel named Orla, and previously owned another spaniel named Lupo, both of whom were bred by her brother James Middleton. Orla's name has a special—and very royal—origin, meaning "golden princess."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
During her St. Patrick's Day outing, the princess was full of smiles as she greeted Seamus and presented him with traditional sprigs of shamrock.
"It was special. She’s our Colonel, and obviously, we want her to come to our parade every year, but due to some unfortunate circumstances she couldn’t [last year]," the pup's handler said. "It’s nice to see her come out and get to meet everyone—especially Seamus."
"He’s the fan favorite," Aldridge said. "Not just with the royal family but everyone."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Timothée Chalamet Is "Very Much in Love" With Kylie Jenner
The Oscar-nominated actor reportedly "cut ties" with any friends who disapproved of the romance.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Rachel Zegler's Dior Princess Gown Took 450 Hours to Create
She's worn the designer all awards season long.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
How J.Lo Reportedly Plans to "Exact Revenge" on Ben Affleck
According to sources, J.Lo is "working...to create the perfect comeback."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Refused to Abide by a 350-Year-Old Royal Tradition on Her Wedding Day
She insisted on doing this one very important thing her way, according to a royal expert.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The New Weekend Hobby Prince George and Prince Louis Are Currently Obsessed With
"At weekends, we go from one competition to the next," Prince William revealed.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Princess Kate and Prince William "May Need a Referee" Amid Major Differing Opinions
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis could get caught in the middle, according to one royal expert.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Pairs a Sleek Navy Coat With $100 Earrings for Six Nations Rugby Clash
The Princess of Wales debuted the brand new pair of hoop earrings at the sporting event.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Might Miss an Important Family Milestone Involving Sister Pippa Middleton
The Princess of Wales's schedule may have forced her to make a difficult decision.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Surprising Detail About Princess Diana's Earrings You Probably Missed at Kate Middleton's Latest Appearance
The Princess of Wales wore her late-mother-in-law's pearl drops for Commonwealth Day 2025.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
7 Times the Royal Family Broke Queen Elizabeth's More Understated "Rule"
These royal women are doing it their way.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Kate Middleton Revealed Her "Inner Steel" and Proved She Was a "Tough Cookie" During Awkward Party Moment
The future Queen has always stood her ground.
By Kristin Contino Published